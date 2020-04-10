Live Now
New unemployment site up, but will it ease the process for jobless?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Labor Department has what it calls a new streamlined website for filing claims for unemployment insurance.

The site went active Friday morning.

The department has come under fire from some of the tens of thousands of newly laid off New Yorkers who have struggled to file claims online and over the phone since suddenly losing their jobs during the past three weeks,

Last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported that nationwide 6.6 million new claims for unemployment benefits were filed as businesses shut down in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We have heard from many NewsChannel 9 viewers who tell us they ran into slow or crashing websites and a phone system that was constantly busy or would drop the call once the claimant got through to an agent.

The labor department says the new online application is simpler, and require fewer applicants to speak to an employee at the department.

Those who do need to speak to someone will get a call back and not have to try and access the overloaded phone system.

Let us know what your experience has been with the new site.

