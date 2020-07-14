New York adds four states, removes one from travel advisory list

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York Tuesday added Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin to its travel advisory, requiring anyone from those states to New York to quarantine for 14 days.
Delaware was removed from the list.
According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office the travel advisory applies to “…any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average…”
New York State reported that 1.5 % of the test results Monday were positive for COVID-19.
“It’s also clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a relase announcing the additional states. “I cannot be more clear: Look at what’s happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don’t wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant.”
State and county health officials on Long Island report 35 % of the people that attended a holiday party there became infected with COVID-19, showing how quickly it can spread.
Here is a complete list of the states on the travel advisory list:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
