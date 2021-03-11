New York announces 14 pop-up COVID vaccine clinics across the state

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been barred from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc over a month ago. An EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed a report that first appeared in the Financial Times. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State will set up fourteen pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites across the state over the next few days.

The only one in Central New York will operate Friday at the Oneida Towers, 242 Main Street from 12-6 p.m.

That clinic, like the other thirteen across the state, is not open to the general public. The state says host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments.

In news release, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said “Our strategically placed pop-up sites have been invaluable in helping us reach New Yorkers living in vulnerable communities and to make the vaccine accessible to them. We will continue to work with trusted community leaders to address hesitancy around the vaccine and correct the injustice that poor communities suffered when COVID ambushed our state. The vaccine works, and we will use every tool at our disposal to make sure Black and Brown New Yorkers are not left behind in the distribution process.”