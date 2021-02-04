New York at lowest daily positivity rate since November

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent out an update with the latest statewide coronavirus numbers. He said that net hospitalizations have dropped, 95% of allotted first doses were administered, and the daily positivity rate is at its lowest since November 28.

Cuomo said the state is at its lowest 7-day average positivity since December 3, marking 27 days of decline in a row. He also said that all regional 7-day average positivity is below 6%. He included the following updates on numbers statewide:

169,186 test results reported 7,414 total positives 4.38% positivity rate (lowest since November 28) 4.72% 7-day average percent positive

7,967 hospitalizations (lowest since January 2) 1,506 in the ICU 986 intubated 961 newly admitted 57 hospital counties Net hospitalizations dropped 553 over the last week 130,302 discharged

135 deaths 35,767 death toll



“The good news is New York’s numbers continue to show progress as the holiday surge recedes,” Cuomo said. “Our positivity rate has been steadily declining, and that success is a reflection of New Yorkers’ commitment to defeating this beast. We know the weapon to win the war is the vaccine and more and more needles are getting in arms every day, but the federal supply is still not enough. This has been a long road, but I commend New Yorkers for their determination through it all. As we enter into Super Bowl weekend, we cannot get cocky with COVID. We must remain vigilant.”

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Cuomo said New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,554,450 first doses, and already administered 1,475,122 first doses, representing 95% of the federal distribution. The state has also administered 81% of second doses.

“We’re in a footrace to vaccinate all eligible New Yorkers while continuing to keep the infection rate low. We’ve proven we have the necessary infrastructure in place to win the COVID war, but it will take time and the more supply we get from Washington the quicker we will go,” Cuomo said.

Roughly 7.1 million New Yorkers are eligible for the vaccine. Despite a federal increase in vaccine supply, the large eligible population far exceeds it.

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 392 0.04% 27% Central New York 180 0.02% 32% Finger Lakes 501 0.04% 36% Long Island 1,383 0.05% 31% Mid-Hudson 926 0.04% 43% Mohawk Valley 212 0.04% 30% New York City 3,667 0.04% 31% North Country 91 0.02% 53% Southern Tier 229 0.04% 44% Western New York 386 0.03% 37% Statewide 7,967 0.04% 34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 247 216 17% Central New York 262 190 28% Finger Lakes 397 286 28% Long Island 860 674 21% Mid-Hudson 683 406 40% Mohawk Valley 131 99 25% New York City 2,583 2,054 21% North Country 59 37 39% Southern Tier 126 82 33% Western New York 545 339 39% Statewide 5,893 4,383 26%

On Wednesday, 169,186 test results were reported, and 4.38% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 4.67% 4.52% 4.11% Central New York 3.08% 3.03% 2.88% Finger Lakes 3.79% 3.57% 3.31% Long Island 6.03% 5.89% 5.65% Mid-Hudson 5.76% 5.66% 5.65% Mohawk Valley 4.09% 4.05% 3.69% New York City 5.09% 5.07% 5.01% North Country 5.51% 5.25% 5.10% Southern Tier 1.92% 1.83% 1.76% Western New York 5.01% 4.96% 4.96% Statewide 4.95% 4.86% 4.72%

Of the 1,440,718 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 19,100 162 Allegany 2,629 18 Broome 13,038 119 Cattaraugus 3,881 38 Cayuga 4,973 15 Chautauqua 6,667 71 Chemung 6,119 20 Chenango 2,175 29 Clinton 2,824 25 Columbia 3,051 11 Cortland 2,889 19 Delaware 1,241 7 Dutchess 19,512 70 Erie 58,612 513 Essex 1,153 19 Franklin 1,602 13 Fulton 2,685 32 Genesee 4,085 22 Greene 2,406 20 Hamilton 237 16 Herkimer 4,282 14 Jefferson 4,088 30 Lewis 1,793 16 Livingston 3,097 28 Madison 3,539 13 Monroe 48,781 247 Montgomery 2,737 12 Nassau 131,544 611 Niagara 14,016 130 NYC 613,285 2,939 Oneida 18,598 80 Onondaga 30,421 71 Ontario 5,278 41 Orange 32,830 166 Orleans 2,250 35 Oswego 5,561 28 Otsego 2,048 17 Putnam 7,456 24 Rensselaer 8,133 69 Rockland 35,094 144 Saratoga 10,795 77 Schenectady 9,953 72 Schoharie 1,047 2 Schuyler 816 5 Seneca 1,422 4 St. Lawrence 4,539 28 Steuben 5,147 29 Suffolk 146,293 651 Sullivan 4,278 20 Tioga 2,525 16 Tompkins 3,100 43 Ulster 8,955 46 Warren 2,534 40 Washington 1,942 35 Wayne 4,167 14 Westchester 95,989 347 Wyoming 2,538 24 Yates 968 7

On Wednesday, 135 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 35,767. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 10 Broome 4 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 4 Columbia 1 Cortland 1 Delaware 1 Dutchess 4 Erie 4 Franklin 1 Kings 18 Manhattan 8 Monroe 4 Montgomery 1 Nassau 9 Oneida 3 Onondaga 3 Orange 4 Queens 17 Richmond 2 Rockland 3 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 3 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 10 Tompkins 3 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Westchester 10 Wyoming 1

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program:

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 137,840 116,396 84% Central New York 108,865 107,138 98% Finger Lakes 136,255 124,761 92% Long Island 288,360 231,041 80% Mid-Hudson 219,420 159,786 73% Mohawk Valley 59,860 45,101 75% New York City 1,040,800 800,810 77% North Country 62,350 61,547 99% Southern Tier 67,835 58,675 86% Western New York 157,915 139,053 88% Statewide 2,279,500 1,844,308 81%