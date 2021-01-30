New York continues vaccine distribution, having given 91% of its allocation as of Saturday

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Cheryl Gerber/Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,471,145 first doses and already administered 91 percent or 1,343,729 first dose vaccinations and 76 percent of first and second doses. The week 7 allocation from the federal government continues being delivered to providers for administration.

“New York’s vast distribution network is capable of handling more than 100,000 vaccinations per day, but to actually do it, we need more doses from the federal government,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the 16 percent bump in weekly vaccine supply over the next three weeks is a welcome increase, the reality is that we simply need more supply. As we get through this next phase of the war, I urge New Yorker’s to continue to wear a mask, socially distance, and stay New York Tough.”

Approximately 7.1 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by 16 percent over the next three weeks, but New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 AM today is as follows. The allocation totals below include 67 percent of the week 7 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 1,471,145

First Doses Administered – 1,343,729; 91%

Second Doses Received – 671,585

Second Doses Administered – 282,513

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 131,380 106,197 81% Central New York 105,010 102,661 98% Finger Lakes 130,150 108,517 83% Long Island 268,545 199,820 74% Mid-Hudson 206,325 139,234 67% Mohawk Valley 58,220 35,494 61% New York City 974,160 725,212 74% North Country 58,465 40,162 69% Southern Tier 62,550 46,953 75% Western New York 147,925 121,992 82% Statewide 2,142,730 1,626,242 76%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31* 167,095 106,985 274,080 2,142,730

*These numbers represent 67 percent of the Week 7 allocation. The full Week 7 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, January 31.

To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 91 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.



The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.



New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.