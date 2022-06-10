ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 10, the COVID-19 daily average is 5.41%. Health officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 5,663 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2, 009, a decrease of 12. Health officials said, statewide there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported since Thursday.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,289. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 71,670, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 39,083,194

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 39,220

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 108,948

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Thursday, June 9, 2022 Capital Region 25.39 23.99 22.03 Central New York 11.24 11.16 10.89 Finger Lakes 12.62 12.46 11.67 Long Island 37.65 38.53 36.29 Mid-Hudson 31.31 30.03 28.17 Mohawk Valley 20.11 14.57 13.31 New York City 39.77 41.57 39.92 North Country 17.56 17.22 16.67 Southern Tier 19.02 16.59 15.41 Western New York 15.94 15.40 13.81 Statewide 31.53 31.93 30.31

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Thursday, June 9, 2022 Capital Region 7.73% 7.30% 7.35% Central New York 4.10% 4.03% 3.97% Finger Lakes 5.89% 5.77% 5.47% Long Island 8.30% 8.17% 7.92% Mid-Hudson 6.34% 5.57% 5.44% Mohawk Valley 5.75% 4.88% 4.63% New York City 4.90% 4.91% 4.87% North Country 5.18% 4.99% 5.19% Southern Tier 5.31% 4.92% 4.90% Western New York 7.65% 7.40% 7.09% Statewide 5.65% 5.49% 5.41%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Thursday, June 9, 2022 Bronx 3.55% 3.65% 3.48% Kings 4.25% 4.25% 4.33% New York 6.26% 6.07% 5.93% Queens 5.50% 5.52% 5.45% Richmond 5.15% 5.38% 5.29%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

As of Thursday, June 9, 5,663 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,468,117. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 66,636 66 Allegany 9,533 6 Broome 50,662 38 Cattaraugus 16,705 11 Cayuga 17,714 9 Chautauqua 25,651 9 Chemung 23,246 16 Chenango 10,189 1 Clinton 18,887 25 Columbia 11,350 8 Cortland 11,601 5 Delaware 8,662 5 Dutchess 69,978 73 Erie 235,637 121 Essex 6,432 8 Franklin 10,377 10 Fulton 13,925 14 Genesee 14,798 4 Greene 9,397 7 Hamilton 938 – Herkimer 15,236 4 Jefferson 22,245 26 Lewis 6,570 1 Livingston 12,663 6 Madison 14,660 6 Monroe 168,629 94 Montgomery 12,930 6 Nassau 446,053 548 Niagara 52,884 25 NYC 2,508,922 3,048 Oneida 60,013 28 Onondaga 124,343 66 Ontario 22,227 11 Orange 115,393 111 Orleans 9,369 9 Oswego 29,449 16 Otsego 11,204 7 Putnam 26,013 27 Rensselaer 35,547 40 Rockland 99,402 85 Saratoga 52,329 42 Schenectady 37,248 33 Schoharie 5,531 3 Schuyler 3,852 4 Seneca 6,542 7 St. Lawrence 23,011 14 Steuben 21,959 10 Suffolk 464,077 497 Sullivan 20,113 23 Tioga 12,093 7 Tompkins 22,284 22 Ulster 35,383 36 Warren 15,573 20 Washington 13,467 12 Wayne 18,965 15 Westchester 276,868 316 Wyoming 8,951 1 Yates 3,801 1



Below is data reported as of Thursday, June 9, that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 137 69 50.4% 68 49.6% Central New York 58 32 55.2% 26 44.8% Finger Lakes 233 58 24.9% 175 75.1% Long Island 345 153 44.3% 192 55.7% Mid-Hudson 203 85 41.9% 118 58.1% Mohawk Valley 35 17 48.6% 18 51.4% New York City 756 289 38.2% 467 61.8% North Country 41 21 51.2% 20 48.8% Southern Tier 70 29 41.4% 41 58.6% Western New York 131 45 34.4% 86 65.6% Statewide 2,009 798 39.7% 1,211 60.3%

As of Thursday, June 9, there were 17 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,289. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: