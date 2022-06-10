ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 10, the COVID-19 daily average is 5.41%. Health officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 5,663 statewide.
The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2, 009, a decrease of 12. Health officials said, statewide there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported since Thursday.
According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,289. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 71,670, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Total vaccine doses administered – 39,083,194
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 39,220
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 108,948
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Thursday, June 9, 2022
|Capital Region
|25.39
|23.99
|22.03
|Central New York
|11.24
|11.16
|10.89
|Finger Lakes
|12.62
|12.46
|11.67
|Long Island
|37.65
|38.53
|36.29
|Mid-Hudson
|31.31
|30.03
|28.17
|Mohawk Valley
|20.11
|14.57
|13.31
|New York City
|39.77
|41.57
|39.92
|North Country
|17.56
|17.22
|16.67
|Southern Tier
|19.02
|16.59
|15.41
|Western New York
|15.94
|15.40
|13.81
|Statewide
|31.53
|31.93
|30.31
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:
|Region
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Thursday, June 9, 2022
|Capital Region
|7.73%
|7.30%
|7.35%
|Central New York
|4.10%
|4.03%
|3.97%
|Finger Lakes
|5.89%
|5.77%
|5.47%
|Long Island
|8.30%
|8.17%
|7.92%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.34%
|5.57%
|5.44%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.75%
|4.88%
|4.63%
|New York City
|4.90%
|4.91%
|4.87%
|North Country
|5.18%
|4.99%
|5.19%
|Southern Tier
|5.31%
|4.92%
|4.90%
|Western New York
|7.65%
|7.40%
|7.09%
|Statewide
|5.65%
|5.49%
|5.41%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:
|Borough in NYC
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Thursday, June 9, 2022
|Bronx
|3.55%
|3.65%
|3.48%
|Kings
|4.25%
|4.25%
|4.33%
|New York
|6.26%
|6.07%
|5.93%
|Queens
|5.50%
|5.52%
|5.45%
|Richmond
|5.15%
|5.38%
|5.29%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
As of Thursday, June 9, 5,663 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,468,117. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|66,636
|66
|Allegany
|9,533
|6
|Broome
|50,662
|38
|Cattaraugus
|16,705
|11
|Cayuga
|17,714
|9
|Chautauqua
|25,651
|9
|Chemung
|23,246
|16
|Chenango
|10,189
|1
|Clinton
|18,887
|25
|Columbia
|11,350
|8
|Cortland
|11,601
|5
|Delaware
|8,662
|5
|Dutchess
|69,978
|73
|Erie
|235,637
|121
|Essex
|6,432
|8
|Franklin
|10,377
|10
|Fulton
|13,925
|14
|Genesee
|14,798
|4
|Greene
|9,397
|7
|Hamilton
|938
|–
|Herkimer
|15,236
|4
|Jefferson
|22,245
|26
|Lewis
|6,570
|1
|Livingston
|12,663
|6
|Madison
|14,660
|6
|Monroe
|168,629
|94
|Montgomery
|12,930
|6
|Nassau
|446,053
|548
|Niagara
|52,884
|25
|NYC
|2,508,922
|3,048
|Oneida
|60,013
|28
|Onondaga
|124,343
|66
|Ontario
|22,227
|11
|Orange
|115,393
|111
|Orleans
|9,369
|9
|Oswego
|29,449
|16
|Otsego
|11,204
|7
|Putnam
|26,013
|27
|Rensselaer
|35,547
|40
|Rockland
|99,402
|85
|Saratoga
|52,329
|42
|Schenectady
|37,248
|33
|Schoharie
|5,531
|3
|Schuyler
|3,852
|4
|Seneca
|6,542
|7
|St. Lawrence
|23,011
|14
|Steuben
|21,959
|10
|Suffolk
|464,077
|497
|Sullivan
|20,113
|23
|Tioga
|12,093
|7
|Tompkins
|22,284
|22
|Ulster
|35,383
|36
|Warren
|15,573
|20
|Washington
|13,467
|12
|Wayne
|18,965
|15
|Westchester
|276,868
|316
|Wyoming
|8,951
|1
|Yates
|3,801
|1
Below is data reported as of Thursday, June 9, that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|137
|69
|50.4%
|68
|49.6%
|Central New York
|58
|32
|55.2%
|26
|44.8%
|Finger Lakes
|233
|58
|24.9%
|175
|75.1%
|Long Island
|345
|153
|44.3%
|192
|55.7%
|Mid-Hudson
|203
|85
|41.9%
|118
|58.1%
|Mohawk Valley
|35
|17
|48.6%
|18
|51.4%
|New York City
|756
|289
|38.2%
|467
|61.8%
|North Country
|41
|21
|51.2%
|20
|48.8%
|Southern Tier
|70
|29
|41.4%
|41
|58.6%
|Western New York
|131
|45
|34.4%
|86
|65.6%
|Statewide
|2,009
|798
|39.7%
|1,211
|60.3%
As of Thursday, June 9, there were 17 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,289. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Dutchess
|1
|Kings
|3
|Monroe
|2
|New York
|1
|Queens
|3
|Richmond
|2
|Suffolk
|3
|Wayne
|2
