New York COVID Update: Vaccinations, infection rates, deaths

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update to New Yorkers on Sunday regarding the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “We need to remain vigilant and continue using the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones. That means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and staying home, if you’re not feeling well.”

Today’s data regarding positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 397,524
· Total Positive – 51,264
· Percent Positive – 12.90%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 16.37%
· Patient Hospitalization – 11,713 (-456)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 1,544
· Patients in ICU – 1,613 (-40)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 910 (+14)
· Total Discharges – 254,678 (+1,816)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50,680
· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,891

HERDS, the Health Electronic Response Data System, is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

The daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Today’s data regarding vaccinations is summarized below:

· Total vaccine doses administered – 34,991,092
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 77,874
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 606,365
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.2%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.3%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.3%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.8%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.1%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionJan. 13, 2022Jan. 14, 2022Jan. 15, 2022
Capital Region237.95222.79214.06
Central New York260.16251.06234.42
Finger Lakes200.99187.04181.09
Long Island320.18285.50246.23
Mid-Hudson300.19269.54252.59
Mohawk Valley203.50190.72182.39
New York City398.92357.18333.21
North Country190.71186.10181.23
Southern Tier209.17198.68189.81
Western New York244.71224.04213.99
Statewide322.76291.86271.02

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONJan. 13, 2022Jan. 14, 2022Jan. 15, 2022
Capital Region18.95%18.21%17.59%
Central New York20.98%20.83%20.57%
Finger Lakes18.99%18.60%18.53%
Long Island22.17%20.86%19.29%
Mid-Hudson19.20%17.47%16.31%
Mohawk Valley17.84%17.62%16.89%
New York City17.55%16.44%15.05%
North Country17.11%17.08%17.25%
Southern Tier15.01%14.98%14.49%
Western New York22.58%21.88%21.46%
Statewide18.65%17.59%16.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHJan. 13, 2022Jan. 14, 2022Jan. 15, 2022
Bronx19.32%17.84%16.11%
Kings16.28%15.19%13.95%
New York14.16%13.42%12.44%
Queens20.41%19.20%17.63%
Richmond17.81%16.69%15.18%

Yesterday, 51,264 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,507,344. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany51,497557
Allegany7,72455
Broome39,639322
Cattaraugus13,04690
Cayuga13,820131
Chautauqua20,494153
Chemung18,531217
Chenango7,87072
Clinton12,883221
Columbia8,638174
Cortland8,868137
Delaware6,59648
Dutchess57,818760
Erie185,9131,770
Essex4,59548
Franklin7,58855
Fulton10,588115
Genesee12,166136
Greene7,52256
Hamilton7384
Herkimer11,94787
Jefferson16,337202
Lewis5,47141
Livingston10,114167
Madison10,87780
Monroe136,9201,181
Montgomery10,11588
Nassau374,6152,742
Niagara42,679397
NYC2,109,67628,548
Oneida46,305378
Onondaga92,3581,011
Ontario16,999194
Orange97,245981
Orleans7,65996
Oswego21,066252
Otsego8,23488
Putnam21,613182
Rensselaer26,855295
Rockland85,1721,353
Saratoga39,316409
Schenectady28,468381
Schoharie4,16655
Schuyler2,93932
Seneca4,84570
St. Lawrence17,412145
Steuben16,938191
Suffolk398,0492,915
Sullivan16,289188
Tioga9,180131
Tompkins14,695235
Ulster27,478345
Warren11,533126
Washington10,257116
Wayne14,663161
Westchester232,0682,171
Wyoming7,41377
Yates2,84432
   

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region 400 293 73% 107 27% 
Central New York 322 246 76% 76 24% 
Finger Lakes 732 424 58% 308 42% 
Long Island 2,063 1,261 61% 802 39% 
Mid-Hudson 1,273 804 63% 469 37% 
Mohawk Valley 154 111 72% 43 28% 
New York City 5,806 3,086 53% 2,720 47% 
North Country 97 48 49% 49 51% 
Southern Tier 211 127 60% 84 40% 
Western New York 655 415 63% 240 37% 
Statewide 11,713 6,815 58% 4,898 42% 

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. More information on variant tracking is available on the New York State coronavirus website.

Yesterday, 154 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 50,680. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx20
Broome2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Clinton2
Columbia1
Dutchess2
Erie4
Franklin1
Fulton1
Jefferson1
Kings31
Livingston1
Manhattan13
Monroe3
Montgomery1
Nassau9
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Orange2
Oswego1
Queens23
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Rockland3
Saratoga1
Suffolk13
Wayne2
Westchester5

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available online.

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit the vaccine website to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit the vaccine website, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Parents and guardians can find new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group online.

Yesterday, 16,217 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,283 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region951,302619
Central New York635,863455
Finger Lakes849,006528
Long Island2,126,749899
Mid-Hudson1,663,525928
Mohawk Valley320,108161
New York City7,797,24111,243
North Country297,717168
Southern Tier432,270272
Western New York937,870944
Statewide16,011,65116,217

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region865,491307
Central New York586,183164
Finger Lakes782,451173
Long Island1,871,807829
Mid-Hudson1,447,004496
Mohawk Valley295,80570
New York City6,810,0488,504
North Country268,16758
Southern Tier393,870135
Western New York855,002547
Statewide14,175,82811,283

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region405,2492,67923,094
Central New York258,8481,81716,505
Finger Lakes412,1782,15323,984
Long Island800,2066,56458,620
Mid-Hudson644,7404,53745,594
Mohawk Valley139,8219067,654
New York City1,990,50521,610133,069
North Country121,2533788,179
Southern Tier189,5051,70711,401
Western New York451,1682,90724,228
Statewide5,413,47345,258352,328
    

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

