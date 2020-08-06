New York jobless claims inch down but still remain higher than during the Great Recession

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Labor Department released its weekly report on the number of people who filed their initial claims for unemployment insurance.
During the week ending on August 1, the department reports declines in both the national number and the number of new claims here in New York. That’s the good news.
The bad news is that the numbers are still higher than at anytime in recent memory. We’ve put together some charts that tell the story.
