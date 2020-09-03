New York jobless claims more than five times higher than last year

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — The number of New Yorkers who filed initial claims for unemployment benefits increased by 672 for the week ending August 29. Nationally the number of first time jobless benefit claims fell by about 130,000, but remains at historic highs.
The number of people applying for unemployment last week is more than five times the number of people who filed claims for the same period a year ago when the economy was booming.
The number of jobless claims also remains significantly higher than during the so-called Great Recession in 2009.
