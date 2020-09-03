New York jobless claims more than five times higher than last year

In this May 7, 2020, photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. The record unemployment rate reflects a nation ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, the economic devastation upending the presidential campaign and forcing President Donald Trump to overcome historic headwinds to win a second term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — The number of New Yorkers who filed initial claims for unemployment benefits increased by 672 for the week ending August 29. Nationally the number of first time jobless benefit claims fell by about 130,000, but remains at historic highs.

The number of people applying for unemployment last week is more than five times the number of people who filed claims for the same period a year ago when the economy was booming.

The number of jobless claims also remains significantly higher than during the so-called Great Recession in 2009.

