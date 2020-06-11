New York jobless claims moved higher last week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 1.5 million people across the nation applied for unemployment benefits last week. Here in New York, 94,348 new claims were filed last week.

While the jobless claims across the nation have declined for ten straight weeks, New York’s numbers were slightly higher than the week before, even as the state slowly moves to reopen the economy.

The current economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has created more unemployment than any other recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it expects the nation’s jobless rate, which is currently 13.3%, to drop to 9.3% by the end of the year.

The Federal Reserve expects several years of high unemployment and many of the jobs lost to COVID-19 are not expected to come back.

