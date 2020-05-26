New York National Guard readying test supplies for state

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Albany, members of the New York National Guard are readying the test supplies that the rest of us need.

Around 3,500 soldiers and airmen are working together to package close to 350,000 COVID-19 testing kits. As it turned out, they only needed two.

“As far as what we’re doing, the Department of Homeland Security has been very pleased with the progress… In a three day period, we’re getting the orders done in three days, because we were originally supposed to do it over three days,” said First Lieutenant Puinno with the New York National Guard.

Those soldiers sacrificed their holiday to prevent a shortage of testing kits in nursing homes.