New York preforms over 100,000 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, positive rate stays below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced New York State performed a record number of COVID-19 tests Saturday, and the positive test rate remained below one percent for the 23rd consecutive day.

Although New York State performed a record number of tests Saturday, 100,022, the positive rate remained below one percent and COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop.

According to the New York State Health Department, 429 people are now hospitalized within the state with COVID-19. This is the lowest number of hospitalizations the state has reported since March 16.

Governor Cuomo also said intubations reached a new low since March 14, with 47 people currently being intubated in New York State with COVID-19.

Despite the progress the state is making, eight New Yorkers still lost their lives to the virus on Saturday. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 25,327.

Below is the full COVID-19 data provided by New York State on Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization – 429 (-29)

– 429 (-29) Patients Newly Admitted – 51

– 51 Number ICU – 112 (-4)

– 112 (-4) Number ICU with Intubation – 47 (-1)

– 47 (-1) Total Discharges – 75,062 (+72)

– 75,062 (+72) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 25,327

Of the 100,022 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 698, or 0.69%, were positive.

Central New York continues to have a positive test rate below one percent, with about 0.8% of the test results coming back positive on Saturday.

The governor on Sunday said the state is closely monitoring the coronavirus data in Western New York. The region continues to have a positive test rate higher than the state’s average, with 1.6% of the test results coming back positive on Saturday. Governor Cuomo said the state has set up eight rapid testing sites in the region, and urges people in the region to get tested so the state can accurately monitor the problem.

The positive test rates for all ten regions over the last three days can be seen in the chart below:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.7% 0.6% Central New York 0.8% 0.4% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.3% 0.5% 0.6% Long Island 0.5% 0.6% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.1% 0.6% 0.5% New York City 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 0.8% 0.2% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.4% 0.3% Western New York 1.2% 1.2% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 698 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 434,100 confirmed cases in New York State.

Of the 434,100 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,764 10 Allegany 89 1 Broome 1,295 9 Cattaraugus 201 4 Cayuga 177 0 Chautauqua 382 9 Chemung 200 4 Chenango 227 2 Clinton 150 0 Columbia 569 0 Cortland 99 1 Delaware 115 3 Dutchess 4,852 6 Erie 9,807 66 Essex 128 2 Franklin 58 0 Fulton 311 0 Genesee 294 1 Greene 307 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 297 2 Jefferson 150 1 Lewis 49 1 Livingston 182 0 Madison 461 2 Monroe 5,443 21 Montgomery 202 0 Nassau 44,610 56 Niagara 1,612 7 NYC 233,969 281 Oneida 2,272 4 Onondaga 3,883 17 Ontario 389 3 Orange 11,418 8 Orleans 306 0 Oswego 295 4 Otsego 143 9 Putnam 1,500 6 Rensselaer 833 3 Rockland 14,233 15 Saratoga 842 10 Schenectady 1,260 5 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 26 0 Seneca 100 2 St. Lawrence 274 1 Steuben 315 2 Suffolk 44,763 51 Sullivan 1,521 5 Tioga 208 0 Tompkins 264 3 Ulster 2,168 6 Warren 321 0 Washington 267 0 Wayne 280 0 Westchester 36,949 54 Wyoming 126 1 Yates 61 0

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.