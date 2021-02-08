New York releases new data on nursing home, assisted care facility COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York released new data about coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and assisted care facilities over the weekend.

A report dated Feb. 4 and posted on Saturday shows a total of 13,382 presumed and confirmed COVID-19 deaths of residents of nursing homes and assisted care facilities.

Of those, 4,067, or about 30%, passed away outside the facilities.

The report provides the following breakdown for counties in and around Central New York:

CountyConfirmed nursing home COVID-19 deathsConfirmed out of facility nursing home residents deathsPresumed nursing home COVID-19 deathsConfirmed assisted care facility COVID-19 deathsPresumed assisted care facility COVID-19 deaths
Cayuga5010000
Chenango405000
Cortland392000
Jefferson173000
Lewis13000
Madison417000
Oneida136531000
Onondaga234821010
Oswego497000
Seneca3019000
Tompkins217000
Wayne266000
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Out of 811 deaths of nursing home residents that were confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 in the counties above, roughly 31% did not take place in the nursing home.

The report also includes a more specific breakdown of numbers of presumed deaths in addition to confirmed deaths, alongside smaller numbers at adult care facilities.

Read the full report below:

