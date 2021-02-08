New York releases new data on nursing home, assisted care facility COVID-19 deaths

FILE- In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is wheeled into Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York released new data about coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and assisted care facilities over the weekend.

A report dated Feb. 4 and posted on Saturday shows a total of 13,382 presumed and confirmed COVID-19 deaths of residents of nursing homes and assisted care facilities.

Of those, 4,067, or about 30%, passed away outside the facilities.

The report provides the following breakdown for counties in and around Central New York:

County Confirmed nursing home COVID-19 deaths Confirmed out of facility nursing home residents deaths Presumed nursing home COVID-19 deaths Confirmed assisted care facility COVID-19 deaths Presumed assisted care facility COVID-19 deaths Cayuga 50 10 0 0 0 Chenango 40 5 0 0 0 Cortland 39 2 0 0 0 Jefferson 17 3 0 0 0 Lewis 1 3 0 0 0 Madison 41 7 0 0 0 Oneida 136 53 10 0 0 Onondaga 234 82 10 1 0 Oswego 49 7 0 0 0 Seneca 30 19 0 0 0 Tompkins 21 7 0 0 0 Wayne 26 6 0 0 0 Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Out of 811 deaths of nursing home residents that were confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 in the counties above, roughly 31% did not take place in the nursing home.

The report also includes a more specific breakdown of numbers of presumed deaths in addition to confirmed deaths, alongside smaller numbers at adult care facilities.

