New York releases new data on nursing home, assisted care facility COVID-19 deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York released new data about coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and assisted care facilities over the weekend.
A report dated Feb. 4 and posted on Saturday shows a total of 13,382 presumed and confirmed COVID-19 deaths of residents of nursing homes and assisted care facilities.
Of those, 4,067, or about 30%, passed away outside the facilities.
The report provides the following breakdown for counties in and around Central New York:
|County
|Confirmed nursing home COVID-19 deaths
|Confirmed out of facility nursing home residents deaths
|Presumed nursing home COVID-19 deaths
|Confirmed assisted care facility COVID-19 deaths
|Presumed assisted care facility COVID-19 deaths
|Cayuga
|50
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Chenango
|40
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cortland
|39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Madison
|41
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Oneida
|136
|53
|10
|0
|0
|Onondaga
|234
|82
|10
|1
|0
|Oswego
|49
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Seneca
|30
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Tompkins
|21
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Wayne
|26
|6
|0
|0
|0
Out of 811 deaths of nursing home residents that were confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 in the counties above, roughly 31% did not take place in the nursing home.
The report also includes a more specific breakdown of numbers of presumed deaths in addition to confirmed deaths, alongside smaller numbers at adult care facilities.
Read the full report below:
