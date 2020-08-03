New York reopens, but jobs returning slowly

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Administration and Congressional negotiators are scheduled to meet Monday in an effort to come up with another economic stimulus bill to help boost the sagging economy, hammered by COVID-19.
The $600 a week in extra unemployment benefits included in the last stimulus package has expired.
No word on when an agreement might be reached, but the most recent evidence shows the economy has not recovered from the job losses that happened when business shut down in March.
New York has so far avoided a resurgence of COVID-19 seen in many other parts of the country, but unemployment is still a problem.
In the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 1.5 million New Yorkers were still collecting unemployment, and another 85,000 people filed first-time claims during the week ending July 25.
That’s down substantially from early April when almost 400,000 people flooded the unemployment office with claims in a single week, but still more than three times the number for a comparable week during the Great Recession.
Here’s a look graphically where the economy stands when it comes to jobs.
