New York reports 6,200 new COVID-19 cases on anniversary of first confirmed case

NEW YORK (WETM) – On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic on the one-year anniversary of New York’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 174,158
- Total Positive – 6,235
- Percent Positive – 3.58%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,307 (+48)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -497
- Patients Newly Admitted – 528
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 1,065 (-18)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 741 (+13)
- Total Discharges – 146,811 (+437)
- Deaths – 80
- Total Deaths – 38,557
New York’s hospital bed capacity was between 31 percent and 56 percent across the state, with New York City at the lowest and the North Country with the most.
The state’s ICU availability is currently 29 percent with the North Country and Southern Tier at 47 percent and the Capital Region down at 19 percent.
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|Capital Region
|1.91%
|1.97%
|1.91%
|Central New York
|1.00%
|0.98%
|0.97%
|Finger Lakes
|1.92%
|1.95%
|1.92%
|Long Island
|4.06%
|3.99%
|3.98%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.25%
|4.16%
|4.14%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.77%
|1.80%
|1.73%
|New York City
|4.08%
|3.98%
|3.91%
|North Country
|2.75%
|2.65%
|2.56%
|Southern Tier
|0.75%
|0.74%
|0.67%
|Western New York
|1.90%
|1.89%
|1.89%
|Statewide
|3.18%
|3.14%
|3.08%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|Bronx
|5.56%
|5.29%
|4.96%
|Brooklyn
|4.55%
|4.30%
|4.03%
|Manhattan
|2.72%
|2.67%
|2.44%
|Queens
|4.80%
|4.42%
|4.16%
|Staten Island
|4.42%
|4.16%
|3.94%
Of the 1,636,680 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,890
|42
|Allegany
|2,904
|4
|Broome
|14,870
|28
|Cattaraugus
|4,420
|9
|Cayuga
|5,379
|12
|Chautauqua
|7,336
|15
|Chemung
|6,440
|3
|Chenango
|2,439
|5
|Clinton
|3,610
|24
|Columbia
|3,400
|12
|Cortland
|3,167
|6
|Delaware
|1,519
|11
|Dutchess
|22,387
|90
|Erie
|65,419
|204
|Essex
|1,342
|1
|Franklin
|2,087
|13
|Fulton
|3,337
|17
|Genesee
|4,411
|5
|Greene
|2,648
|10
|Hamilton
|284
|0
|Herkimer
|4,561
|7
|Jefferson
|4,806
|22
|Lewis
|2,067
|1
|Livingston
|3,550
|4
|Madison
|3,848
|4
|Monroe
|52,679
|136
|Montgomery
|3,190
|8
|Nassau
|148,669
|559
|Niagara
|15,324
|29
|NYC
|715,002
|3,503
|Oneida
|19,735
|14
|Onondaga
|32,452
|42
|Ontario
|5,801
|10
|Orange
|37,059
|107
|Orleans
|2,451
|4
|Oswego
|6,002
|6
|Otsego
|2,355
|5
|Putnam
|8,369
|29
|Rensselaer
|9,039
|26
|Rockland
|38,628
|90
|Saratoga
|11,970
|31
|Schenectady
|10,842
|15
|Schoharie
|1,210
|10
|Schuyler
|868
|4
|Seneca
|1,620
|10
|St. Lawrence
|5,532
|18
|Steuben
|5,509
|3
|Suffolk
|162,818
|575
|Sullivan
|4,755
|14
|Tioga
|2,806
|2
|Tompkins
|3,457
|5
|Ulster
|10,069
|32
|Warren
|2,841
|6
|Washington
|2,343
|8
|Wayne
|4,473
|9
|Westchester
|107,857
|370
|Wyoming
|2,820
|6
|Yates
|1,014
|0
Yesterday, 80 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,557. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|7
|Columbia
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|26
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|4
|Oneida
|2
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|12
|Rensselaer
|1
|Suffolk
|10
|Westchester
|4
“It’s been exactly one year since we first identified COVID in New York, and while we’ve made incredible progress towards defeating it, testing and vaccinating more and more New Yorkers, we need to stay vigilant,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our ongoing effort to get shots in arms is producing increasing numbers of sites where New Yorkers can get vaccinated, but we’re going to need more supply to reach enough residents to put a serious dent in the virus’ spread. It’s critical that New Yorkers continue to practice safe behaviors—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing—while we’re still working to vaccinate a large portion of the population. This has been an incredibly long 365 days and there are more ahead, but New Yorkers have already shown unprecedented perseverance and toughness throughout this pandemic—now we just need to get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”