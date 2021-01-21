New York seeing federal COVID-19 vaccine supply shortfall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to New York from the federal government are falling short of what was promised. The average amount of vaccines received is nearly 100,000 below what the state was supposed to receive, the Governor’s Office confirmed Thursday.

New York is receiving on average 210,730 doses, according to the states’ COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. It’s why Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked Pfizer to sell the COVID-19 vaccine directly to the state, according to a spokesperson from the Governor’s Office.

To hasten the vaccination of more than 19 million New Yorkers, a goal outlined in Gov. Cuomo’s State of the State, he asked Pfizer to agree to sell N.Y. COVID-19 vaccine, a request that Pfizer said they could not honor without approval from the Feds.

In the first week (Dec. 14-20, 2020), the state received 90,675 doses. In the second week (Dec. 21-27) it received 392,025, the highest number of doses of any week. The state then received 201,500; 160,050; and 209,400 in weeks three (Dec. 28-Jan. 3), four (Jan. 4-10), and five (Jan.11-17).

More than 7 million residents in groups 1a and 1b under the state’s vaccine distribution plan are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The state has said it will take weeks for all those currently eligible to get vaccinated.

Using the state’s average of 210,730 doses, it would take a little more than 33 weeks to vaccinate all those currently eligible. Not early estimates of 14 weeks by the state using projections of at least 300k weekly doses. The Governor said the state is looking at seven months before groups 1a and 1b are fully vaccinated on Thursday.

The state dashboard said 84% of the total vaccine received has already been distributed. The percentage of vaccine received versus vaccines given is between 74% (the lowest) in the Mohawk Valley and 99% (the highest) in the Southern Tier. The Mohawk Valley was sent 29,850 doses, 22,065 have been given out and in the Southern Tier, 29,206 of the 29,400 doses have been given out as of Thursday afternoon.

Region Doses received Doses Administered % administered Capital Region 78,550 60,982 78% Central New York 59,725 52,116 87% Finger Lakes 77,150 67,559 88% Long Island 144,750 130,179 90% Mid-Hudson 111,925 89,053 80% Mohawk Valley 29,850 22,065 74% New York City 546,775 448,090 82% North Country 25,925 24,926 96% Southern Tier 29,400 29,206 99% Western New York 86,100 76,598 89% Statewide 1,190,150 1,000,774 84% Source: NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

The Capital District has given out on average the second-lowest percentage of available vaccine, 78% or 60,982 of 78,550 doses. Statewide 907,870 of the 1,053,650 first doses received have been administered and 92,904 of the 136,500 second doses have been administered.