New York State continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19, hospitalizations dip below 800

(WSYR-TV) — For the first time since March 18, COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 800 on Friday, as New York State continues to make progress in the fight against coronavirus.

New York continues to reach encouraging milestones regarding the coronavirus, as the data released on Saturday shows 799 people are currently hospitalized throughout the state with COVID-19. This is the lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state since March 18.

Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday, but the three-day average death toll is the lowest the state has seen since March 16.

Below is the COVID-19 data from Friday that was released by the New York State Health Department on Saturday.

Patient Hospitalization – 799 (-27)

– 799 (-27) Patients Newly Admitted – 75 (-12)

– 75 (-12) Number ICU – 177 (-1)

– 177 (-1) Number ICU with Intubation – 100 (+8)

– 100 (+8) Total Discharges – 71,477 (+106)

– 71,477 (+106) Deaths – 6

– 6 Total Deaths – 24,974

New York State confirmed 730 new coronavirus cases on Friday, which is about 1.05% of the people that were tested.

Each region’s percent of positive tests over the last three days can be found below.

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.7% 1.2% Central New York 0.8% 1.9% 1.7% Finger Lakes 0.9% 1.7% 1.0% Long Island 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 1.2% 0.9% New York City 1.0% 1.1% 1.0% North Country 0.4% 0.1% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.7% 1.3% 1.5% Western New York 0.9% 1.0% 1.9%

In total, there have been over 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State.

Although New York State is making great progress in the fight against COVID-19, the story is much different in other parts of the country.

