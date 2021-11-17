New York State COVD-19 update for November 17th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“In order to spend the holidays safely with our loved ones, we must stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “If you have not done so yet, get vaccinated. If you have a child, protect them by getting them vaccinated. And if you have already been vaccinated but feel at risk, get your booster shot and we can end this pandemic together.”  

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 160,747

·         Total Positive – 6,114
·         Percent Positive – 3.80%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.47%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,102 (+51)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 328
·         Patients in ICU – 414 (-8)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 225 (-6)
·         Total Discharges – 212,015 (+265)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,101

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,732
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 28,627,601
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 95,434
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 654,701
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.0%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.7%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.9%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.9%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.8%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.7%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSunday, November 14, 2021Monday, November 15, 2021Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Capital Region5.62%5.80%5.68%
Central New York5.54%5.66%6.01%
Finger Lakes8.44%8.73%8.77%
Long Island3.33%3.48%3.59%
Mid-Hudson2.55%2.70%2.75%
Mohawk Valley6.76%6.92%7.21%
New York City1.38%1.41%1.44%
North Country6.54%6.73%6.92%
Southern Tier4.61%4.68%4.72%
Western New York8.19%8.52%8.87%
Statewide3.30%3.40%3.47%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHSunday, November 14, 2021Monday, November 15, 2021Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Bronx1.23%1.24%1.27%
Kings1.49%1.53%1.56%
New York1.12%1.12%1.13%
Queens1.50%1.54%1.58%
Richmond1.88%1.98%2.07%

Yesterday, 6,114 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,618,458. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

Albany33,02394
Allegany5,57027
Broome26,933129
Cattaraugus9,13188
Cayuga9,33644
Chautauqua13,80695
Chemung12,11162
Chenango5,19322
Clinton7,58217
Columbia5,35616
Cortland5,87624
Delaware4,06017
Dutchess37,00764
Erie116,780554
Essex2,7948
Franklin4,97750
Fulton7,34465
Genesee7,99868
Greene4,69114
Hamilton4933
Herkimer7,74852
Jefferson10,46174
Lewis3,96625
Livingston6,62243
Madison6,93631
Monroe92,361382
Montgomery6,75750
Nassau220,612387
Niagara26,640131
NYC1,115,0711,190
Oneida31,332137
Onondaga56,645275
Ontario10,81877
Orange60,218162
Orleans5,10832
Oswego13,24798
Otsego5,02517
Putnam12,85212
Rensselaer16,34269
Rockland54,60774
Saratoga22,666122
Schenectady18,27669
Schoharie2,51111
Schuyler1,7573
Seneca2,97921
St. Lawrence12,02792
Steuben11,54364
Suffolk248,244432
Sullivan9,09337
Tioga5,96669
Tompkins7,02014
Ulster18,25050
Warren6,54934
Washington5,82750
Wayne9,48476
Westchester146,085150
Wyoming4,88628
Yates1,86613


Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,101. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx3
Broome1
Cattaraugus2
Erie3
Genesee1
Jefferson2
Kings4
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Oneida3
Orange2
Queens1
Rensselaer1
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk2


All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 19,256 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,899 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region784,3381,276713,098456 
Central New York605,377199558,922118 
Finger Lakes800,133811736,623580 
Long Island1,982,9031,0731,765,3761,315 
Mid-Hudson1,536,3141,6281,354,562782 
Mohawk Valley304,933616281,761165 
New York City7,064,36311,6966,317,2056,680 
North Country282,911483254,54437 
Southern Tier408,900350373,063191 
Western New York878,0221,124800,435575 
Statewide14,648,19419,25613,155,58910,899 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

QuestionHospitalNursing HomeACFLHCSAHospiceCHHATotal
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated3,880 (0.75%)2,059 (1.37%)246 (0.81%)6,563 (2.29%)74 (1.20%)71 (0.50%)12,893
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated1,705 (0.33%)110 (0.07%)16 (0.05%)2,645 (0.92%)75 (1.21%)83 (0.59%)4,634
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated1,389 (0.27%826 (0.55%)125 (0.41%)8,474 (2.96%)15 (0.24%)115 (0.82%)10,944
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose86 (0.02%)1,321 (0.88%)436 (1.43%)3,848 (1.34%)9 (0.15%)8 (0.06%)5,708
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above7,0604,31682321,53017327734,179
Total ACTIVE employees reported 11/16/21509,297145,85429,642264,8836,00713,819969,502
Grand Total516,357150,17030,465286,4136,18014,0961,003,681

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 11/16/21. The denominators are active employees reported for 11/16/21 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.

