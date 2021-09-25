New York State COVID-19 numbers for September 25

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced the latest update on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New York State is taking decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to contend with this pandemic across the state. There’s no better solution than getting vaccinated, and that’s why we need every single eligible New Yorker to get a shot as soon as possible. We’re working to keep children and families safe, but the vaccine will deliver us into the state’s future and help us truly recover from this devastating time.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 209,381

Total Positive – 5,288

Percent Positive – 2.53%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.72%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,345 (+9)

Patients Newly Admitted – 334

Patients in ICU – 567 (+12)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 326 (+0)

Total Discharges – 199,511 (+300)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,372

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,965,748

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 65,058

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 343,878

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Thursday, September 23, 2021 Friday, September 24, 2021 Capital Region 3.80% 3.81% 3.67% Central New York 4.48% 4.79% 4.79% Finger Lakes 4.46% 4.51% 4.49% Long Island 3.59% 3.48% 3.49% Mid-Hudson 2.81% 2.79% 2.79% Mohawk Valley 4.58% 4.69% 4.69% New York City 1.82% 1.78% 1.70% North Country 5.71% 5.48% 5.37% Southern Tier 3.38% 3.52% 3.36% Western New York 4.26% 4.37% 4.36% Statewide 2.75% 2.76% 2.72%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Thursday, September 23, 2021 Friday, September 24, 2021 Bronx 1.89% 1.82% 1.77% Kings 1.91% 1.89% 1.81% New York 1.43% 1.41% 1.35% Queens 1.97% 1.91% 1.79% Richmond 2.26% 2.12% 1.99%

Yesterday, 5,288 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,384,687. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,708 71 Allegany 4,077 16 Broome 22,102 114 Cattaraugus 6,833 28 Cayuga 8,013 32 Chautauqua 11,190 79 Chemung 9,277 93 Chenango 4,245 12 Clinton 5,830 56 Columbia 4,719 20 Cortland 4,894 32 Delaware 3,133 10 Dutchess 33,960 57 Erie 99,889 237 Essex 1,977 7 Franklin 3,647 48 Fulton 5,433 48 Genesee 6,176 29 Greene 4,012 14 Hamilton 409 1 Herkimer 6,078 19 Jefferson 7,601 41 Lewis 3,252 9 Livingston 5,264 33 Madison 5,490 36 Monroe 78,767 251 Montgomery 5,189 40 Nassau 207,815 352 Niagara 22,357 86 NYC 1,059,589 1,490 Oneida 26,148 100 Onondaga 46,538 213 Ontario 8,642 38 Orange 54,852 123 Orleans 3,735 23 Oswego 9,862 73 Otsego 4,213 18 Putnam 11,928 27 Rensselaer 13,483 41 Rockland 51,090 94 Saratoga 18,595 42 Schenectady 15,434 47 Schoharie 2,103 11 Schuyler 1,311 10 Seneca 2,506 10 St. Lawrence 9,072 41 Steuben 8,633 80 Suffolk 229,286 567 Sullivan 7,879 27 Tioga 4,484 20 Tompkins 6,024 23 Ulster 16,449 40 Warren 4,769 17 Washington 4,031 33 Wayne 7,099 56 Westchester 141,220 129 Wyoming 3,956 17 Yates 1,419 7

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Columbia 1 Erie 3 Fulton 1 Kings 3 Nassau 2 Niagara 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 3 Ontario 1 Oswego 1 Queens 2 Richmond 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1 Warren 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 34,764 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 31,046 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: