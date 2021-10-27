New York State COVID-19 update for October 27th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“While our numbers are holding steady, it is crucial that New Yorkers remain vigilant in combatting COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to encourage those who remain unvaccinated to get their vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine lessens the severity of the virus and is our best hope in putting an end to COVID once and for all. While we continue to stop the spread of this virus, we’re also fighting the pandemic on another front: vaccine misinformation. That is why we launched our #GetTheVax Facts campaign today, ensuring New Yorkers have the facts it comes to making a decision about their health.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
· Test Results Reported – 166,067
· Total Positive – 4,284
· Percent Positive – 2.58%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.11%
· Patient Hospitalization – 1,996 (-48)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 245
· Patients in ICU – 454 (0)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 262 (+6)
· Total Discharges – 207,408
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,448
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,845
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
· Total vaccine doses administered – 26,836,021
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 91,711
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 423,511
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.2%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.9%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.2%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.3%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, October 24, 2021
|Monday, October 25, 2021
|Tuesday, October 26, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.67%
|3.64%
|3.58%
|Central New York
|4.24%
|4.26%
|4.28%
|Finger Lakes
|4.40%
|4.43%
|4.38%
|Long Island
|2.19%
|2.16%
|2.13%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.91%
|1.90%
|1.85%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.95%
|3.85%
|4.01%
|New York City
|1.05%
|1.00%
|0.98%
|North Country
|4.78%
|4.81%
|4.80%
|Southern Tier
|3.03%
|3.06%
|3.07%
|Western New York
|4.48%
|4.65%
|4.83%
|Statewide
|2.10%
|2.09%
|2.11%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, October 24, 2021
|Monday, October 25, 2021
|Tuesday, October 26, 2021
|Bronx
|0.90%
|0.89%
|0.86%
|Kings
|1.34%
|1.26%
|1.21%
|New York
|0.72%
|0.69%
|0.70%
|Queens
|0.99%
|0.94%
|0.92%
|Richmond
|1.51%
|1.51%
|1.47%
Yesterday, 4,284 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,520,231. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|31,274
|100
|Allegany
|4,762
|38
|Broome
|24,931
|69
|Cattaraugus
|7,989
|105
|Cayuga
|8,774
|16
|Chautauqua
|12,641
|71
|Chemung
|11,146
|54
|Chenango
|4,762
|13
|Clinton
|6,880
|27
|Columbia
|5,070
|10
|Cortland
|5,448
|24
|Delaware
|3,623
|19
|Dutchess
|35,864
|30
|Erie
|107,938
|389
|Essex
|2,393
|13
|Franklin
|4,391
|21
|Fulton
|6,516
|43
|Genesee
|7,166
|34
|Greene
|4,448
|14
|Hamilton
|439
|0
|Herkimer
|6,967
|54
|Jefferson
|9,157
|71
|Lewis
|3,681
|17
|Livingston
|5,845
|26
|Madison
|6,334
|31
|Monroe
|85,441
|237
|Montgomery
|6,103
|29
|Nassau
|215,425
|198
|Niagara
|24,431
|100
|NYC
|1,095,102
|784
|Oneida
|29,040
|94
|Onondaga
|52,942
|256
|Ontario
|9,520
|40
|Orange
|57,971
|93
|Orleans
|4,449
|25
|Oswego
|11,988
|75
|Otsego
|4,656
|24
|Putnam
|12,578
|21
|Rensselaer
|15,081
|57
|Rockland
|53,426
|58
|Saratoga
|20,661
|79
|Schenectady
|17,072
|80
|Schoharie
|2,350
|8
|Schuyler
|1,569
|9
|Seneca
|2,778
|8
|St. Lawrence
|10,844
|72
|Steuben
|10,363
|41
|Suffolk
|241,171
|283
|Sullivan
|8,577
|20
|Tioga
|5,248
|39
|Tompkins
|6,607
|24
|Ulster
|17,421
|27
|Warren
|5,641
|35
|Washington
|4,769
|40
|Wayne
|8,380
|52
|Westchester
|144,050
|63
|Wyoming
|4,447
|11
|Yates
|1,691
|13
Yesterday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,448. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|2
|Cortland
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|4
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|1
|Yates
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 19,179 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,346 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|763,526
|882
|703,254
|733
|Central New York
|594,246
|472
|552,940
|429
|Finger Lakes
|776,815
|788
|725,524
|747
|Long Island
|1,929,040
|2,580
|1,724,800
|3,264
|Mid-Hudson
|1,492,706
|2,010
|1,330,347
|1,734
|Mohawk Valley
|298,651
|348
|277,436
|287
|New York City
|6,877,831
|10,322
|6,167,451
|10,620
|North Country
|276,781
|197
|251,133
|144
|Southern Tier
|397,545
|586
|368,001
|355
|Western New York
|853,753
|994
|786,847
|1,033
|Statewide
|14,260,894
|19,179
|12,887,733
|19,346
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.
|Question
|Hospital
|Nursing Home
|ACF
|LHCSA
|Hospice
|CHHA
|Total
|Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated
|3195 (0.62%)
|1,667 (1.12%)
|229 (0.75%)
|5,585 (1.97%)
|51 (0.82%)
|59 (0.42%)
|10,786
|Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated
|1,571 (0.30%)
|83 (0.06%)
|26 (0.09%)
|1,915 (0.67%)
|68 (1.10%)
|67 (0.48%)
|3,730
|Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated
|2,863 (0.56%)
|951 (0.64%)
|102 (0.34%)
|8,980 (3.16%)
|20 (0.32%)
|81 (0.57%)
|12,997
|Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose
|61 (0.01%)
|1,196 (0.80%)
|380 (1.25%)
|3,745 (1.32%)
|2 (0.03%)
|9 (0.06%)
|5,393
|Total INACTIVE employees from categories above
|7,690
|3,897
|737
|20,225
|141
|216
|32,906
|Total ACTIVE employees reported 10/26/21
|508,023
|145,194
|29,699
|263,911
|6,043
|13,882
|966,752
|Grand Total
|515,713
|149,091
|30,436
|284,136
|6,184
|14,098
|999,658
Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 10/26/21. The denominators are active employees reported for 10/26/21 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.