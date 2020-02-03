1  of  2
New York State creates hotline to answer questions about coronavirus

Coronavirus
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As concerns about the coronavirus continue to grown, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the creation of a new hotline to help answer questions about the novel strain.

While most confirmed cases are limited to mainland China, the U.S. confirmed its eleventh case on Sunday in San Benito County, California.

There remain no confirmed cases in New York.

If you have questions, the hotline is manned by public health professionals. Call 888-364-3065.

