New York State creating COVID-19 vaccine task force

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state will create an independent clinical advisory task force looking into the safety and effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, along with managing the distribution of that vaccine. 

New York State will need an estimated 40 million doses once it is available if the vaccine requires two doses per person. 

Cuomo says his goal is for New York to become the first COVID-free state.

