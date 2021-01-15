New York State Department of Health website crashes; now back up and running with changes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People across the state are unified in their frustration over trying to find a COVID-19 vaccine and earlier Friday morning that task was made even harder when the New York State Department of Health website crashed.

The screen read, “Due to high volume, this site is temporarily unavailable. Please be patient and try again later.”

During Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on Friday, top aide, Melissa DeRosa, said when they first launched the site they only anticipated serving people in phase 1A, but that quickly turned into phase 1B and what she calls phase 1B plus.

“What ended up happening was all of a sudden we went from a manageable universe to 7.1 million instantly,” she said. “People that were going on to the site were also going on to the pharmacy sites, were also going onto local government sites, the crush of all of that pass through was causing the servers to go down.”

The website is now back up and running, but the state admits it won’t have as many options once people fill out the eligibility survey. The site will now only list state-run clinics. For those wishing to use county clinics or pharmacies, they should contact those places directly.