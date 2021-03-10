New York State Fairgrounds is second largest vaccination site in the country

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — His own shifts overnight at the Expo Center don’t stop the fair director from overseeing the operation in daylights.

“Slept six hours in the last six days,” Troy Waffner said.

“This site is today, the second largest mass vaccination site in the United States of America,” New York State Governor Cuomo said on Tuesday.

“Behind only the Javits Center, which is ten times the size we are,” Waffner said.

A vast majority of people have praised their vaccine experience, but MOnday, a record 10,000 shots in 24 hours led to complaints about a two-hour wait in a line that stretched outside.

Waffner said, “I tell people it’s like a U2 concert without U2. We’ve all waited an hour and a half for something, in this case, it’s a life saving vaccine.”

During lunchtime, the state fair director admits he has to give his teams working at the Expo Center a break, which means that fewer people are at the tables giving vaccinations, so anyone with an appointment in the middle of the day should expect to wait in a line a little longer.

“The same thing happens overnight,” Waffner said. “We have to provide a certain number of breaks, so we shut down certain tables every day, the line backs up, but you can slam through it when everyone gets back.”

In the event of another record day, WAffner plans to keep the line moving, so the wait doesn’t feel as long, and get people inside sooner and get them a bottle of water.

Waffner said, “Everyone wants to know is there going to be a state fair, and I always say every shot in the arm is one step closer to a State Fair.”

He hopes to get back to his day job.