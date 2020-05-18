New York State increasing number of coronavirus tests it conducts each day

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State is now conducting about 40,000 coronavirus tests a day and the governor is one of them! Governor Andrew Cuomo got tested for COVID-19 during his press conference on Sunday, hoping to encourage other new yorkers to do the same.

The state is increasing its testing capacity, up from 6,000 daily earlier in the state’s fight against coronavirus. With this came state-wide expansions of who could get tested, including a new addition going hand-in-hand with phase one reopening.

“If you think you have symptoms, get a test, get a test it’s up to you,” Cuomo said. “Any health care worker, any nursing home worker, any first responder, can go for a test today. Any essential worker that interacts with the public. Food delivery personnel, person working in a retail store, they’re all eligible. And, we’re increasing it today, any individual who would return to work in phase one.”

The state is launching a website to help people find a testing site near them, though each county’s health department website should have that information for you as well.