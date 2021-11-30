New York State lists seven local hospitals with limited bed capacity; Onondaga County Executive has more optimistic data

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health has provided NewsChannel 9 with a list of hospitals it claims to have so few open beds for incoming patients, it may regulate the facilities’ ability to offer non-emergency surgeries

Seven of the hospitals are in Central New York, including three in Syracuse…Upstate University Hospital, Upstate’s Community Hospital, and Crouse Hospital. All three hospitals have already stopped or limited elected surgeries.

In a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Onondaga County Ryan McMahon said the state’s numbers don’t match the data given to him directly by local hospital administrators.

As of Friday, the date the Governor signed the state of emergency, 37 hospitals across New York State had 10% capacity or less. These hospitals are detailed in the table below (listed alphabetically by region). Please note that this data will continue to change.

In the event that a facility is at limited capacity (set at below 10% staffed bed capacity), the facility or the Department may limit non-essential procedures in that facility at the Health Commissioner’s discretion. 

The Department of Health continues to work with hospital systems ahead of the Friday, December 3 date of implementation as well as on additional criteria.

New York State Department of Health
Hospital NameHospital SystemCountyRegion
Albany Medical Center HospitalAlbany Medical CenterAlbanyCapital Region
Glens Falls HospitalIndependentWarrenCapital Region
Samaritan HospitalSt. Peters Health PartnersRensselaerCapital Region
Saratoga HospitalAlbany Medical CenterSaratogaCapital Region
Community Memorial Hospital IncCrouse HealthMadisonCentral New York
Crouse HospitalCrouse HealthOnondagaCentral New York
Guthrie Cortland Medical CenterThe Guthrie ClinicCortlandCentral New York
Oneida Health HospitalIndependentMadisonCentral New York
Oswego HospitalIndependentOswegoCentral New York
University Hospital SUNY Health Science CenterIndependentOnondagaCentral New York
UPSTATE University Hospital at Community GeneralIndependentOnondagaCentral New York
F.F. Thompson HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterOntarioFinger Lakes
Geneva General HospitalFinger Lakes HealthOntarioFinger Lakes
Highland HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterMonroeFinger Lakes
Strong Memorial HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterMonroeFinger Lakes
The Unity Hospital of RochesterRochester Regional Health SystemMonroeFinger Lakes
Wyoming County Community HospitalIndependentWyomingFinger Lakes
Long Island Community HospitalIndependentSuffolkLong Island
North Shore University HospitalNorthwell HealthNassauLong Island
Southside HospitalNorthwell HealthSuffolkLong Island
White Plains Hospital CenterMontefiore Healthcare SystemWestchesterMid-Hudson
A.O. Fox Memorial HospitalBassett Healthcare NetworkOtsegoMohawk Valley
Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare St Lukes DivisionMohawk Valley Health SystemOneidaMohawk Valley
St. Mary’s HealthcareAscension HealthMontgomeryMohawk Valley
Long Island Jewish Forest HillsNorthwell HealthQueensNew York City
Queens Hospital CenterNYC H+HQueensNew York City
The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical CenterUniversity of Vermont Health NetworkFranklinNorth Country
The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians HospitalUniversity of Vermont Health NetworkClintonNorth Country
The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community HospitalThe University of Vermont Health NetworkEssexNorth Country
Delaware Valley Hospital IncUnited Health Services Hospitals, Inc.DelawareSouthern Tier
St. James HospitalUniversity of Rochester Medical CenterSteubenSouthern Tier
United Health Services Hospitals Inc. – Wilson Medical CenterUnited Health Services Hospitals, Inc.BroomeSouthern Tier
Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.IndependentChautauquaWestern New York
Erie County Medical CenterIndependentErieWestern New York
Mercy Hospital of BuffaloCatholic Health, BuffaloErieWestern New York
Sisters of Charity HospitalCatholic Health, BuffaloErieWestern New York
UPMC Chautauqua at WCAUPMCChautauquaWestern New York

