New York State lists seven local hospitals with limited bed capacity; Onondaga County Executive has more optimistic data

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health has provided NewsChannel 9 with a list of hospitals it claims to have so few open beds for incoming patients, it may regulate the facilities’ ability to offer non-emergency surgeries
Seven of the hospitals are in Central New York, including three in Syracuse…Upstate University Hospital, Upstate’s Community Hospital, and Crouse Hospital. All three hospitals have already stopped or limited elected surgeries.
In a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Onondaga County Ryan McMahon said the state’s numbers don’t match the data given to him directly by local hospital administrators.
Read the statement from the DOH below:
As of Friday, the date the Governor signed the state of emergency, 37 hospitals across New York State had 10% capacity or less. These hospitals are detailed in the table below (listed alphabetically by region). Please note that this data will continue to change.
In the event that a facility is at limited capacity (set at below 10% staffed bed capacity), the facility or the Department may limit non-essential procedures in that facility at the Health Commissioner’s discretion.
The Department of Health continues to work with hospital systems ahead of the Friday, December 3 date of implementation as well as on additional criteria.New York State Department of Health
|Hospital Name
|Hospital System
|County
|Region
|Albany Medical Center Hospital
|Albany Medical Center
|Albany
|Capital Region
|Glens Falls Hospital
|Independent
|Warren
|Capital Region
|Samaritan Hospital
|St. Peters Health Partners
|Rensselaer
|Capital Region
|Saratoga Hospital
|Albany Medical Center
|Saratoga
|Capital Region
|Community Memorial Hospital Inc
|Crouse Health
|Madison
|Central New York
|Crouse Hospital
|Crouse Health
|Onondaga
|Central New York
|Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
|The Guthrie Clinic
|Cortland
|Central New York
|Oneida Health Hospital
|Independent
|Madison
|Central New York
|Oswego Hospital
|Independent
|Oswego
|Central New York
|University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
|Independent
|Onondaga
|Central New York
|UPSTATE University Hospital at Community General
|Independent
|Onondaga
|Central New York
|F.F. Thompson Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Ontario
|Finger Lakes
|Geneva General Hospital
|Finger Lakes Health
|Ontario
|Finger Lakes
|Highland Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Monroe
|Finger Lakes
|Strong Memorial Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Monroe
|Finger Lakes
|The Unity Hospital of Rochester
|Rochester Regional Health System
|Monroe
|Finger Lakes
|Wyoming County Community Hospital
|Independent
|Wyoming
|Finger Lakes
|Long Island Community Hospital
|Independent
|Suffolk
|Long Island
|North Shore University Hospital
|Northwell Health
|Nassau
|Long Island
|Southside Hospital
|Northwell Health
|Suffolk
|Long Island
|White Plains Hospital Center
|Montefiore Healthcare System
|Westchester
|Mid-Hudson
|A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital
|Bassett Healthcare Network
|Otsego
|Mohawk Valley
|Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare St Lukes Division
|Mohawk Valley Health System
|Oneida
|Mohawk Valley
|St. Mary’s Healthcare
|Ascension Health
|Montgomery
|Mohawk Valley
|Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
|Northwell Health
|Queens
|New York City
|Queens Hospital Center
|NYC H+H
|Queens
|New York City
|The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center
|University of Vermont Health Network
|Franklin
|North Country
|The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
|University of Vermont Health Network
|Clinton
|North Country
|The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital
|The University of Vermont Health Network
|Essex
|North Country
|Delaware Valley Hospital Inc
|United Health Services Hospitals, Inc.
|Delaware
|Southern Tier
|St. James Hospital
|University of Rochester Medical Center
|Steuben
|Southern Tier
|United Health Services Hospitals Inc. – Wilson Medical Center
|United Health Services Hospitals, Inc.
|Broome
|Southern Tier
|Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.
|Independent
|Chautauqua
|Western New York
|Erie County Medical Center
|Independent
|Erie
|Western New York
|Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
|Catholic Health, Buffalo
|Erie
|Western New York
|Sisters of Charity Hospital
|Catholic Health, Buffalo
|Erie
|Western New York
|UPMC Chautauqua at WCA
|UPMC
|Chautauqua
|Western New York