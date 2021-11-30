New York State lists seven local hospitals with limited bed capacity; Onondaga County Executive has more optimistic data

FILE – In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19 patient in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients this summer. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health has provided NewsChannel 9 with a list of hospitals it claims to have so few open beds for incoming patients, it may regulate the facilities’ ability to offer non-emergency surgeries

Seven of the hospitals are in Central New York, including three in Syracuse…Upstate University Hospital, Upstate’s Community Hospital, and Crouse Hospital. All three hospitals have already stopped or limited elected surgeries.

In a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Onondaga County Ryan McMahon said the state’s numbers don’t match the data given to him directly by local hospital administrators.

Read the statement from the DOH below:

As of Friday, the date the Governor signed the state of emergency, 37 hospitals across New York State had 10% capacity or less. These hospitals are detailed in the table below (listed alphabetically by region). Please note that this data will continue to change. In the event that a facility is at limited capacity (set at below 10% staffed bed capacity), the facility or the Department may limit non-essential procedures in that facility at the Health Commissioner’s discretion. The Department of Health continues to work with hospital systems ahead of the Friday, December 3 date of implementation as well as on additional criteria. New York State Department of Health