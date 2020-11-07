New York State posts highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 data in New York State has been trending in the wrong direction over the past few weeks. On Friday, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate was the highest it has been in over five months.

According to the New York State Health Department, Friday’s COVID-19 test results showed a positive rate of 2.19% across New York State. This is the highest single-day positive rate for the state since June 1.

Locally, the Central New York region had a positive rate of about 2.6%. Since the start of November, the region’s COVID-19 positive rate has been more than two percent each day.

Throughout the Central New York region, 211 people tested positive for coronavirus Friday. This is the most positive test results the region has seen in a single day since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise across New York State, as 1,381 New Yorkers are now in a hospital battling COVID-19.

In Central New York, 62 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations for the region since May 31.

Tragically, 18 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Friday.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,381 (+60)

– 1,381 (+60) Patients Newly Admitted – 213

– 213 Hospital Counties – 43

– 43 Number ICU – 308 (+23)

– 308 (+23) Number ICU with Intubation – 138 (+9)

– 138 (+9) Total Discharges – 80,494 (+126)

– 80,494 (+126) Deaths – 18

– 18 Total Deaths – 25,928

The increase in COVID-19 cases isn’t just being felt in Central New York. Every region in the state, besides New York City, saw their COVID-19 positive rate increase or stay the same from Thursday to Friday.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.3% 1.7% 1.7% Central New York 2.1% 2.5% 2.6% Finger Lakes 3.7% 3.2% 3.2% Long Island 2.0% 1.9% 2.5% Mid-Hudson 2.4% 2.5% 2.5% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 1.2% 1.5% New York City 1.6% 1.9% 1.8% North Country 0.6% 1.4% 1.6% Southern Tier 1.1% 1.0% 1.2% Western New York 3.3% 3.3% 4.3%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 525,608 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,024 82 Allegany 455 41 Broome 3,982 55 Cattaraugus 599 8 Cayuga 518 22 Chautauqua 1,103 9 Chemung 2,096 50 Chenango 455 6 Clinton 297 5 Columbia 789 7 Cortland 633 11 Delaware 227 5 Dutchess 5,739 29 Erie 14,717 379 Essex 216 3 Franklin 127 13 Fulton 372 0 Genesee 465 15 Greene 552 25 Hamilton 19 0 Herkimer 443 9 Jefferson 262 2 Lewis 173 2 Livingston 402 9 Madison 643 16 Monroe 8,616 218 Montgomery 295 3 Nassau 51,418 254 Niagara 2,313 39 NYC 269,828 1,165 Oneida 3,039 46 Onondaga 6,396 139 Ontario 794 16 Orange 14,301 80 Orleans 434 5 Oswego 734 23 Otsego 442 2 Putnam 1,937 16 Rensselaer 1,184 9 Rockland 18,854 98 Saratoga 1,520 17 Schenectady 1,701 14 Schoharie 121 1 Schuyler 178 6 Seneca 171 4 St. Lawrence 471 10 Steuben 1,200 24 Suffolk 50,469 259 Sullivan 1,891 9 Tioga 823 31 Tompkins 690 12 Ulster 2,607 8 Warren 480 5 Washington 380 3 Wayne 655 16 Westchester 41,954 234 Wyoming 243 13 Yates 161 5

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.