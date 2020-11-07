New York State posts highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 data in New York State has been trending in the wrong direction over the past few weeks. On Friday, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate was the highest it has been in over five months.
According to the New York State Health Department, Friday’s COVID-19 test results showed a positive rate of 2.19% across New York State. This is the highest single-day positive rate for the state since June 1.
Locally, the Central New York region had a positive rate of about 2.6%. Since the start of November, the region’s COVID-19 positive rate has been more than two percent each day.
Throughout the Central New York region, 211 people tested positive for coronavirus Friday. This is the most positive test results the region has seen in a single day since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise across New York State, as 1,381 New Yorkers are now in a hospital battling COVID-19.
In Central New York, 62 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations for the region since May 31.
Tragically, 18 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Friday.
Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,381 (+60)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 213
- Hospital Counties – 43
- Number ICU – 308 (+23)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 138 (+9)
- Total Discharges – 80,494 (+126)
- Deaths – 18
- Total Deaths – 25,928
The increase in COVID-19 cases isn’t just being felt in Central New York. Every region in the state, besides New York City, saw their COVID-19 positive rate increase or stay the same from Thursday to Friday.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.3%
|1.7%
|1.7%
|Central New York
|2.1%
|2.5%
|2.6%
|Finger Lakes
|3.7%
|3.2%
|3.2%
|Long Island
|2.0%
|1.9%
|2.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.4%
|2.5%
|2.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.8%
|1.2%
|1.5%
|New York City
|1.6%
|1.9%
|1.8%
|North Country
|0.6%
|1.4%
|1.6%
|Southern Tier
|1.1%
|1.0%
|1.2%
|Western New York
|3.3%
|3.3%
|4.3%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 525,608 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,024
|82
|Allegany
|455
|41
|Broome
|3,982
|55
|Cattaraugus
|599
|8
|Cayuga
|518
|22
|Chautauqua
|1,103
|9
|Chemung
|2,096
|50
|Chenango
|455
|6
|Clinton
|297
|5
|Columbia
|789
|7
|Cortland
|633
|11
|Delaware
|227
|5
|Dutchess
|5,739
|29
|Erie
|14,717
|379
|Essex
|216
|3
|Franklin
|127
|13
|Fulton
|372
|0
|Genesee
|465
|15
|Greene
|552
|25
|Hamilton
|19
|0
|Herkimer
|443
|9
|Jefferson
|262
|2
|Lewis
|173
|2
|Livingston
|402
|9
|Madison
|643
|16
|Monroe
|8,616
|218
|Montgomery
|295
|3
|Nassau
|51,418
|254
|Niagara
|2,313
|39
|NYC
|269,828
|1,165
|Oneida
|3,039
|46
|Onondaga
|6,396
|139
|Ontario
|794
|16
|Orange
|14,301
|80
|Orleans
|434
|5
|Oswego
|734
|23
|Otsego
|442
|2
|Putnam
|1,937
|16
|Rensselaer
|1,184
|9
|Rockland
|18,854
|98
|Saratoga
|1,520
|17
|Schenectady
|1,701
|14
|Schoharie
|121
|1
|Schuyler
|178
|6
|Seneca
|171
|4
|St. Lawrence
|471
|10
|Steuben
|1,200
|24
|Suffolk
|50,469
|259
|Sullivan
|1,891
|9
|Tioga
|823
|31
|Tompkins
|690
|12
|Ulster
|2,607
|8
|Warren
|480
|5
|Washington
|380
|3
|Wayne
|655
|16
|Westchester
|41,954
|234
|Wyoming
|243
|13
|Yates
|161
|5
