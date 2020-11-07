New York State posts highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 data in New York State has been trending in the wrong direction over the past few weeks. On Friday, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate was the highest it has been in over five months.

According to the New York State Health Department, Friday’s COVID-19 test results showed a positive rate of 2.19% across New York State. This is the highest single-day positive rate for the state since June 1.

Locally, the Central New York region had a positive rate of about 2.6%. Since the start of November, the region’s COVID-19 positive rate has been more than two percent each day.

Throughout the Central New York region, 211 people tested positive for coronavirus Friday. This is the most positive test results the region has seen in a single day since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise across New York State, as 1,381 New Yorkers are now in a hospital battling COVID-19.

In Central New York, 62 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations for the region since May 31.

Tragically, 18 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Friday.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,381 (+60)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 213
  • Hospital Counties – 43
  • Number ICU – 308 (+23)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 138 (+9)
  • Total Discharges – 80,494 (+126)
  • Deaths – 18
  • Total Deaths – 25,928

The increase in COVID-19 cases isn’t just being felt in Central New York. Every region in the state, besides New York City, saw their COVID-19 positive rate increase or stay the same from Thursday to Friday.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:
REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.3%1.7%1.7%
Central New York2.1%2.5%2.6%
Finger Lakes3.7%3.2%3.2%
Long Island2.0%1.9%2.5%
Mid-Hudson2.4%2.5%2.5%
Mohawk Valley0.8%1.2%1.5%
New York City1.6%1.9%1.8%
North Country0.6%1.4%1.6%
Southern Tier1.1%1.0%1.2%
Western New York3.3%3.3%4.3%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 525,608 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,02482
Allegany45541
Broome3,98255
Cattaraugus5998
Cayuga51822
Chautauqua1,1039
Chemung2,09650
Chenango4556
Clinton2975
Columbia7897
Cortland63311
Delaware2275
Dutchess5,73929
Erie14,717379
Essex2163
Franklin12713
Fulton3720
Genesee46515
Greene55225
Hamilton190
Herkimer4439
Jefferson2622
Lewis1732
Livingston4029
Madison64316
Monroe8,616218
Montgomery2953
Nassau51,418254
Niagara2,31339
NYC269,8281,165
Oneida3,03946
Onondaga6,396139
Ontario79416
Orange14,30180
Orleans4345
Oswego73423
Otsego4422
Putnam1,93716
Rensselaer1,1849
Rockland18,85498
Saratoga1,52017
Schenectady1,70114
Schoharie1211
Schuyler1786
Seneca1714
St. Lawrence47110
Steuben1,20024
Suffolk50,469259
Sullivan1,8919
Tioga82331
Tompkins69012
Ulster2,6078
Warren4805
Washington3803
Wayne65516
Westchester41,954234
Wyoming24313
Yates1615

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

