New York State releases guidance on amusement parks, summer camps

(WROC/WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced target dates for indoor and outdoor amusement parks to be able to reopen.

Beginning March 26, indoor family entertainment centers can reopen. The Department of Health will list the guidelines, but 25% capacity, face coverings, social distance, temperature checks, frequent cleaning, and disinfection. Outdoor amusement parks can reopen starting April 9 with 33% capacity, face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks, cleaning, disinfection, tickets sold in advance, etc. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The vice president and director of marketing for Water Safari responded to the news:

“We are beyond thrilled that amusement parks can soon open in NYS. It’s a huge step in the right direction. We have already begun planning to reopen in mid-June when we can finally introduce our three new rides.”

All indoor family and entertainment centers and places of amusement, and outdoor amusement parks, must follow the below guidelines:

Contact information must be collected from each party to conduct contact tracing, if necessary

High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be cleaned and disinfected frequently throughout the day

Attractions must close if they cannot ensure distancing and cannot be frequently cleaned/disinfected

Sufficient staff must be deployed to enforce compliance with rules, including capacity, distancing, and face coverings

Tickets should be sold in advance, and entry/exit and waiting times should be staggered to avoid congestion

Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation, and purification standards

Retail, food services, and recreational activities must abide by all State-issued guidance.

All facilities must submit reopening plans with health protocols to the local health department.

Cuomo also said the State is continuing to evaluate summer camps.

As of now, overnight summer camps can plan on reopening. That doesn’t happen until June and we hope the current trajectory stays until June 1. We’re keeping an eye on these variants of interest, but they can plan on reopening. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The governor also said that they are going to have to have a testing protocol. The Department of Health will issue specific reopening guidance, including details on timing, in the coming weeks.