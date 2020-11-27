New York State reports its most cases of COVID-19 in single day since April 24th

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 didn’t take a break on Thanksgiving, as more than 8,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus Thursday. The most cases the state has seen in a single day since April 24.
For the second consecutive day, New York State reported a record number of COVID-19 test results Thursday and 3.72% of the tests were positive. Without the over sampling of the hot spots in New York State, the positive rate was 3.13% Thursday.
Complete COVID-19 data from Thursday provided by the New York State Health Department on Friday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,103 (+47)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 471
- Number ICU – 636 (+8)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 294 (+8)
- Total Discharges – 84,723 (+384)
- Deaths – 39
- Total Deaths – 26,588
Locally, parts of Onondaga County are currently in orange and yellow zones. In the county’s yellow zone, 4.01% of the COVID-19 tests were positive Thursday. This is about the same positive rate the area has averaged over the last seven days.
In the county’s orange zone, 4.62% of the COVID-19 test results were positive Thursday. This is a slightly lower positive rate than what the area has averaged over the past seven days.
In Onondaga County as a whole, 223 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. This is good for a positive rate of about 3.7%.
Tragically Onondaga County lost four more people to COVID-19, according to the county executive.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|Capital Region
|2.4%
|3.1%
|3.7%
|2.64%
|Central New York
|4.6%
|3.8%
|4.0%
|3.66%
|Finger Lakes
|5.8%
|6.1%
|5.7%
|4.19%
|Long Island
|4.0%
|3.3%
|3.8%
|3.47%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.2%
|4.1%
|4.7%
|4.06%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.0%
|3.3%
|3.6%
|3.42%
|New York City
|2.7%
|2.4%
|2.8%
|2.56%
|North Country
|3.3%
|2.1%
|2.9%
|2.35%
|Southern Tier
|2.0%
|2.1%
|1.8%
|1.52%
|Western New York
|6.6%
|5.6%
|8.1%
|6.28%
Since the pandemic began, 628,375 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|5,555
|129
|Allegany
|983
|53
|Broome
|5,201
|58
|Cattaraugus
|1,058
|61
|Cayuga
|822
|28
|Chautauqua
|1,516
|36
|Chemung
|2,955
|83
|Chenango
|623
|18
|Clinton
|448
|5
|Columbia
|1,005
|17
|Cortland
|979
|22
|Delaware
|342
|6
|Dutchess
|7,021
|91
|Erie
|23,933
|862
|Essex
|278
|3
|Franklin
|259
|4
|Fulton
|484
|6
|Genesee
|932
|42
|Greene
|675
|14
|Hamilton
|42
|0
|Herkimer
|645
|14
|Jefferson
|500
|13
|Lewis
|345
|8
|Livingston
|671
|16
|Madison
|898
|20
|Monroe
|14,338
|521
|Montgomery
|466
|6
|Nassau
|59,238
|671
|Niagara
|3,599
|154
|NYC
|305,080
|2,558
|Oneida
|4,655
|140
|Onondaga
|10,248
|224
|Ontario
|1,250
|48
|Orange
|16,555
|150
|Orleans
|604
|6
|Oswego
|1,436
|31
|Otsego
|596
|9
|Putnam
|2,682
|67
|Rensselaer
|1,666
|41
|Rockland
|21,258
|147
|Saratoga
|2,151
|62
|Schenectady
|2,353
|70
|Schoharie
|190
|7
|Schuyler
|296
|7
|Seneca
|276
|7
|St. Lawrence
|784
|41
|Steuben
|1,714
|36
|Suffolk
|59,273
|711
|Sullivan
|2,156
|19
|Tioga
|1,095
|15
|Tompkins
|1,043
|43
|Ulster
|3,238
|58
|Warren
|571
|2
|Washington
|440
|1
|Wayne
|1,083
|31
|Westchester
|49,102
|661
|Wyoming
|517
|18
|Yates
|252
|5
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
