New York State reports its most cases of COVID-19 in single day since April 24th

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 didn’t take a break on Thanksgiving, as more than 8,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus Thursday. The most cases the state has seen in a single day since April 24.

For the second consecutive day, New York State reported a record number of COVID-19 test results Thursday and 3.72% of the tests were positive. Without the over sampling of the hot spots in New York State, the positive rate was 3.13% Thursday.

Complete COVID-19 data from Thursday provided by the New York State Health Department on Friday:

Patient Hospitalization – 3,103 (+47)

– 3,103 (+47) Patients Newly Admitted – 471

– 471 Number ICU – 636 (+8)

– 636 (+8) Number ICU with Intubation – 294 (+8)

– 294 (+8) Total Discharges – 84,723 (+384)

– 84,723 (+384) Deaths – 39

– 39 Total Deaths – 26,588

Locally, parts of Onondaga County are currently in orange and yellow zones. In the county’s yellow zone, 4.01% of the COVID-19 tests were positive Thursday. This is about the same positive rate the area has averaged over the last seven days.

In the county’s orange zone, 4.62% of the COVID-19 test results were positive Thursday. This is a slightly lower positive rate than what the area has averaged over the past seven days.

In Onondaga County as a whole, 223 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. This is good for a positive rate of about 3.7%.

Tragically Onondaga County lost four more people to COVID-19, according to the county executive.

@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 223 new cases. 3.7% daily rate 3.5% 7 day avg. 75 com spread, 5 travel 25 senior facility, 118 being investigated. 124 hospitalizations with 19 in the ICU. Sadly we had a brutal day losing 3 neighbors in the hospital and 1 in a nursing home. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) November 27, 2020

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 2.4% 3.1% 3.7% 2.64% Central New York 4.6% 3.8% 4.0% 3.66% Finger Lakes 5.8% 6.1% 5.7% 4.19% Long Island 4.0% 3.3% 3.8% 3.47% Mid-Hudson 4.2% 4.1% 4.7% 4.06% Mohawk Valley 5.0% 3.3% 3.6% 3.42% New York City 2.7% 2.4% 2.8% 2.56% North Country 3.3% 2.1% 2.9% 2.35% Southern Tier 2.0% 2.1% 1.8% 1.52% Western New York 6.6% 5.6% 8.1% 6.28%

Since the pandemic began, 628,375 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,555 129 Allegany 983 53 Broome 5,201 58 Cattaraugus 1,058 61 Cayuga 822 28 Chautauqua 1,516 36 Chemung 2,955 83 Chenango 623 18 Clinton 448 5 Columbia 1,005 17 Cortland 979 22 Delaware 342 6 Dutchess 7,021 91 Erie 23,933 862 Essex 278 3 Franklin 259 4 Fulton 484 6 Genesee 932 42 Greene 675 14 Hamilton 42 0 Herkimer 645 14 Jefferson 500 13 Lewis 345 8 Livingston 671 16 Madison 898 20 Monroe 14,338 521 Montgomery 466 6 Nassau 59,238 671 Niagara 3,599 154 NYC 305,080 2,558 Oneida 4,655 140 Onondaga 10,248 224 Ontario 1,250 48 Orange 16,555 150 Orleans 604 6 Oswego 1,436 31 Otsego 596 9 Putnam 2,682 67 Rensselaer 1,666 41 Rockland 21,258 147 Saratoga 2,151 62 Schenectady 2,353 70 Schoharie 190 7 Schuyler 296 7 Seneca 276 7 St. Lawrence 784 41 Steuben 1,714 36 Suffolk 59,273 711 Sullivan 2,156 19 Tioga 1,095 15 Tompkins 1,043 43 Ulster 3,238 58 Warren 571 2 Washington 440 1 Wayne 1,083 31 Westchester 49,102 661 Wyoming 517 18 Yates 252 5

