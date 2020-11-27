New York State reports its most cases of COVID-19 in single day since April 24th

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 didn’t take a break on Thanksgiving, as more than 8,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus Thursday. The most cases the state has seen in a single day since April 24.

For the second consecutive day, New York State reported a record number of COVID-19 test results Thursday and 3.72% of the tests were positive. Without the over sampling of the hot spots in New York State, the positive rate was 3.13% Thursday.

Complete COVID-19 data from Thursday provided by the New York State Health Department on Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,103 (+47)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 471
  • Number ICU – 636 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 294 (+8)
  • Total Discharges – 84,723 (+384)
  • Deaths – 39
  • Total Deaths – 26,588

Locally, parts of Onondaga County are currently in orange and yellow zones. In the county’s yellow zone, 4.01% of the COVID-19 tests were positive Thursday. This is about the same positive rate the area has averaged over the last seven days.

In the county’s orange zone, 4.62% of the COVID-19 test results were positive Thursday. This is a slightly lower positive rate than what the area has averaged over the past seven days. 

In Onondaga County as a whole, 223 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. This is good for a positive rate of about 3.7%.

Tragically Onondaga County lost four more people to COVID-19, according to the county executive. 

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYCURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
Capital Region2.4%3.1%3.7%2.64%
Central New York4.6%3.8%4.0%3.66%
Finger Lakes5.8%6.1%5.7%4.19%
Long Island4.0%3.3%3.8%3.47%
Mid-Hudson4.2%4.1%4.7%4.06%
Mohawk Valley5.0%3.3%3.6%3.42%
New York City2.7%2.4%2.8%2.56%
North Country3.3%2.1%2.9%2.35%
Southern Tier2.0%2.1%1.8%1.52%
Western New York6.6%5.6%8.1%6.28%

Since the pandemic began, 628,375 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York. 

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany5,555129
Allegany98353
Broome5,20158
Cattaraugus1,05861
Cayuga82228
Chautauqua1,51636
Chemung2,95583
Chenango62318
Clinton4485
Columbia1,00517
Cortland97922
Delaware3426
Dutchess7,02191
Erie23,933862
Essex2783
Franklin2594
Fulton4846
Genesee93242
Greene67514
Hamilton420
Herkimer64514
Jefferson50013
Lewis3458
Livingston67116
Madison89820
Monroe14,338521
Montgomery4666
Nassau59,238671
Niagara3,599154
NYC305,0802,558
Oneida4,655140
Onondaga10,248224
Ontario1,25048
Orange16,555150
Orleans6046
Oswego1,43631
Otsego5969
Putnam2,68267
Rensselaer1,66641
Rockland21,258147
Saratoga2,15162
Schenectady2,35370
Schoharie1907
Schuyler2967
Seneca2767
St. Lawrence78441
Steuben1,71436
Suffolk59,273711
Sullivan2,15619
Tioga1,09515
Tompkins1,04343
Ulster3,23858
Warren5712
Washington4401
Wayne1,08331
Westchester49,102661
Wyoming51718
Yates2525

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected