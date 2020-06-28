New York State reports lowest COVID-19 death toll since March 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in New York State on March 1, the state has seen unimaginable loss due to the virus. However, the COVID-19 data that was released by the state’s health department on Sunday shows New York is one step closer to defeating the virus.

The New York State Health Department reports five people lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday, and that is the lowest death toll the state has reported since March 15. The first COVID-19 death in New York State was reported on March 14.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in the state as well. As of Sunday, less than 900 people are hospitalized in New York State with coronavirus.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is impressed with New York’s efforts to contain the virus, but he says those efforts must continue.

“As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York’s numbers continue to go down to record lows,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers’ discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening. Yesterday, as our hospitalizations dropped below 900, New York had its lowest single-day death toll since March 15th. While today’s numbers are very encouraging, New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up. Be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough!”

Below are the full COVID-19 numbers released by the state on Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization – 869 (-39)

– 869 (-39) Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-24)

– 54 (-24) Number ICU – 229 (-1)

– 229 (-1) Number ICU that are intubated – 145 (+1)

– 145 (+1) Total Discharges – 70,369 (+133)

– 70,369 (+133) Deaths – 5

– 5 Total Deaths – 24,835

Of the over 61,000 COVID-19 tests performed throughout the state on Saturday, just less than one percent of them came back positive. Locally, Central New York’s infection rate saw a slight increase from Friday, but still only 1.2% of tests came back positive.

Below is the infection rate over the past three days for all 10 regions in New York:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY New York City 1.40% 1.00% 1.10% Capital Region 0.90% 0.80% 0.70% Central New York 1.40% 0.50% 1.20% Finger Lakes 1.60% 1.30% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 0.90% 0.80% Hudson Valley 1.20% 1.00% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 2.00% 2.40% 2.30% North Country 0.20% 0.20% 0.30% Southern Tier 1.20% 0.30% 0.30% Western New York 1.40% 0.90% 0.80%

In total, there have been 392,539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

To see more COVID-19 data, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9