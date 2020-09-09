New York State revises visitation policies for some assisted care facilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York state announced a revision to its visitation guidelines for assisted care facilities.
Under the new guidance, visitation will be allowed in adult care facilities after a 14-day period following no new confirmed staff or resident COVID-19 cases.
Nursing homes still require a 28-day period without COVID-19 cases before visitation is allowed.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Ted Cruz introduces COVID-19 stimulus bill but Republicans say Democrats won’t pass it
- WATCH: Head Coach Joe Judge on week 1 preparations, relationship with Daniel Jones
- Nationwide effort to free all inmates and detainees from custody underway
- NYSUT prepares for legal action against NYS
- Bills look to execute quickly in season opener
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App