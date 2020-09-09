New York State revises visitation policies for some assisted care facilities

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Local_assisted_living_facilities_dealing_0_20190606222844

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York state announced a revision to its visitation guidelines for assisted care facilities.

Under the new guidance, visitation will be allowed in adult care facilities after a 14-day period following no new confirmed staff or resident COVID-19 cases.

Nursing homes still require a 28-day period without COVID-19 cases before visitation is allowed.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected