New York State sees largest single-day registration for COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Vaccine appointments at the New York State Fairgrounds are now booked through March 16 and the state saw its largest single-day sign up total since vaccine rollout began.

Sunday was the first day a new wave of eligibility opened across the state, allowing people with certain underlying health conditions to get the shot.

More than a 250,000 New Yorkers made appointments for the vaccine. That’s a rate of nearly 10,000 people per hour! It took nearly 30 hours the first day state-run vaccination sites opened in January to book the same number of appointments.

The state says despite the high volume, the website and call center worked as planned.

