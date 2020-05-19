Interactive Maps

New York State sending coronavirus testing kits of nursing homes

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Nursing homes are required to test their entire staff two times a week, which is about 35,000 tests per day. This raised concerns in many facilities because tests are expensive and in high demand, and every day that nursing homes can’t comply with the requirement, there’s a fine. 

Now, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state has partnered with several private labs to send 320,000 kits just to nursing homes to help comply with the very necessary mandate.

“The most vulnerable population in the most vulnerable place. Senior citizens in a congregate facility. That’s how we were introduced to this virus, and I’m afraid that’s how we’re going to leave this virus,” Cuomo said. “If you watch what happens with the staff, it’s a canary in the coal mine for what’s happening in the nursing home.”

Cuomo announced the nursing home staff mandate last week and facilities must submit a plan to the state on how they will comply with it.

