New York State September 13th COVID-19 update

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the numbers across the state and working with localities to identify hotspots and dispatch resources as necessary,” Gov. Hochul said. “We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, but the reality is we still have more work to do – and we need to stay vigilant. The vaccine is still our greatest weapon in this fight, and those who are still unvaccinated need to understand the power they have in their hands to help New York and our nation finally beat this virus.”

Monday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 109,138

Total Positive – 3,686

Percent Positive – 3.38%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,391 (+24)

Patients Newly Admitted – 257

Patients in ICU – 544 (+25)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 282 (+15)

Total Discharges – 196,282 (+202)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,977

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,029

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. Total vaccine doses administered – 24,347,526

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 38,558

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,322

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, September 10, 2021 Saturday, September 11, 2021 Sunday, September 12, 2021 Capital Region 4.38% 4.29% 4.42% Central New York 5.60% 5.76% 5.73% Finger Lakes 4.55% 4.68% 4.69% Long Island 4.28% 4.23% 4.12% Mid-Hudson 3.64% 3.67% 3.64% Mohawk Valley 5.36% 5.33% 4.92% New York City 2.19% 2.15% 2.15% North Country 5.57% 5.71% 5.83% Southern Tier 3.34% 3.30% 3.31% Western New York 4.78% 4.93% 5.07% Statewide 3.22% 3.22% 3.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, September 10, 2021 Saturday, September 11, 2021 Sunday, September 12, 2021 Bronx 2.59% 2.49% 2.50% Kings 2.20% 2.19% 2.19% New York 1.54% 1.53% 1.56% Queens 2.35% 2.30% 2.29% Richmond 3.63% 3.45% 3.28%

Sunday, 5,447 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,323,065. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,769 64 Allegany 3,875 13 Broome 21,020 59 Cattaraugus 6,508 18 Cayuga 7,622 44 Chautauqua 10,357 45 Chemung 8,660 19 Chenango 4,057 11 Clinton 5,351 22 Columbia 4,497 8 Cortland 4,638 18 Delaware 2,883 13 Dutchess 33,101 53 Erie 97,137 198 Essex 1,868 6 Franklin 3,270 40 Fulton 5,110 15 Genesee 5,893 14 Greene 3,833 7 Hamilton 396 0 Herkimer 5,828 9 Jefferson 7,118 33 Lewis 3,070 1 Livingston 5,028 9 Madison 5,236 13 Monroe 76,411 143 Montgomery 4,899 8 Nassau 203,217 250 Niagara 21,655 65 NYC 1,039,416 1,388 Oneida 24,984 50 Onondaga 44,435 106 Ontario 8,294 22 Orange 53,579 85 Orleans 3,498 11 Oswego 9,149 24 Otsego 4,037 11 Putnam 11,604 24 Rensselaer 12,913 39 Rockland 50,062 47 Saratoga 17,988 39 Schenectady 14,921 36 Schoharie 2,016 8 Schuyler 1,223 3 Seneca 2,364 10 St. Lawrence 8,357 60 Steuben 7,991 24 Suffolk 222,987 211 Sullivan 7,620 18 Tioga 4,282 18 Tompkins 5,683 14 Ulster 15,968 33 Warren 4,501 22 Washington 3,743 23 Wayne 6,650 18 Westchester 139,332 134 Wyoming 3,818 4 Yates 1,343 6

Sunday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,977. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Broome 2 Cattaraugus 1 Erie 1 Kings 6 Madison 1 Nassau 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Queens 5 Richmond 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Tompkins 1

Sunday, 22,196 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,509 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: