New York State to open boatyards and marinas for personal use

Coronavirus
ALBANY, NY (WIVB) Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday night that New York State New Jersey and Connecticut marinas and boatyards will open for personal use as long as social distancing and sanitation guidelines are followed. The Governor’s announcement came in a joint statement with the Governors of New Jersey and Connecticut.

 “Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyard,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Chartered services or rentals are still restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and restaurant activity is still limited to take-out or delivery only.

