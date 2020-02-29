New York State to perform its own testing for coronavirus

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that New York State has been approved by the FDA to perform its own testing for cases of the novel coronavirus.

Before this announcement, every test had to be sent to the CDC in Washington, and it would take a few days to get the test results back.

Governor Cuomo had been working with Vice President Mike Pence prior to Saturday, trying to come up with a way to get test results quicker. The CDC was having issues dealing with the volume of tests they were getting from across the country.

New York will begin testing at the Wadsworth Center in Albany immediately.

Gov. Cuomo says testing within the state will allow New York to get test results from the coronavirus quicker, and they will be able to test more people.

There are still no confirmed cases of the virus in New York State.

