New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate remains around 1%; hospitalizations continue to reach new lows

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health updated the state’s coronavirus data on Saturday, and New York continues to see a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reached a new low since March 18, according to the data released by the State Health Department on Saturday. Currently, 646 New Yorkers are in the hospital with COVID-19.

Despite the data generally trending in the right direction, New York State lost ten more people to the virus on Friday. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 25,103.

Below is the complete coronavirus data released by the health department on Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization – 646 (-4)

– 646 (-4) Patients Newly Admitted – 91 (+34)

– 91 (+34) Number ICU – 149 (-7)

– 149 (-7) Number ICU with Intubation – 94 (+1)

– 94 (+1) Total Discharges – 72,632 (+80)

– 72,632 (+80) Deaths – 10

– 10 Total Deaths – 25,103

New York State’s coronavirus positive rate continues to hover around one percent, with 1.05% of the test results reported on Friday coming back positive. In total, 750 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in New York State on Friday.

For the fourth consecutive day, Central New York’s positive rate was below one percent, based on the results that came back Friday.

The positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days can be seen below:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.6% 1.5% 1.6% Central New York 0.8% 0.6% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.7% 0.8% Long Island 1.4% 0.9% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.7% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 1.1% 0.8% New York City 1.3% 1.1% 1.2% North Country 0.6% 0.7% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.6% 1.2% 1.1% Western New York 1.5% 1.1% 1.0%

The hospitalization numbers may be going down, but Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking New Yorkers to stay vigilant, as we try to defeat this virus.

New York State’s numbers continue to show progress in the midst of alarming increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and a renewed need to ensure compliance with state guidance here at home. Yesterday’s numbers show New York’s hospitalizations continue to decrease and its rate of positive tests remains low, but it’s essential that we stay vigilant by social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands as this pandemic is far from over. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart. Governor Andrew Cuomo

