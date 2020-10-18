New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate remains steady around 1%, hot spot numbers show improvement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo updated New York’s status in the fight against COVID-19 Sunday, as the state’s positive rate remains steady around one percent.

According to Governor Cuomo, the statewide positive rate from Saturday’s test results was 1.08%. The positive rate in New York has remained steady this week, just above one percent, which is much better than many states across the United States.

Excluding the data from the hot spots, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate was 1.00% from Saturday’s test results.

In the hot spots, which are primarily located in Brooklyn, Queens, Orange and Rockland counties, the positive rate on Friday was 3.19%. Governor Cuomo said even New York’s worst areas, in terms of COVID-19, are still better than many states across the country.

The 3.19% positive rate is a vast improvement for the hot spots when compared to a few weeks ago.

Throughout the entire state, over 900 people still remain hospitalized battling COVID-19.

Tragically, seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Saturday.

Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization – 913 (-16)

– 913 (-16) Patients Newly Admitted – 118

– 118 Number ICU – 200 (+5)

– 200 (+5) Number ICU with Intubation – 102 (-1)

– 102 (-1) Total Discharges – 78,362 (+127)

– 78,362 (+127) Deaths – 7

– 7 Total Deaths – 25,644

After reporting a positive rate below one percent for the first time in six days on Saturday, Central New York’s COVID-19 positive rate bounced back above one percent on Sunday. According to the test results reported in Central New York Saturday, the region’s positive rate is 1.2%

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.6% 0.9% Central New York 1.2% 0.7% 1.2% Finger Lakes 1.5% 0.9% 1.3% Long Island 1.1% 1.0% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.8% 1.6% 1.4% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% New York City 1.2% 1.2% 1.1% North Country 0.5% 0.3% 0.7% Southern Tier 1.6% 1.4% 0.9% Western New York 1.4% 1.4% 1.6%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 484,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,416 18 Allegany 205 5 Broome 2,896 52 Cattaraugus 403 4 Cayuga 289 5 Chautauqua 796 7 Chemung 1,244 45 Chenango 313 9 Clinton 197 5 Columbia 647 6 Cortland 406 7 Delaware 159 0 Dutchess 5,328 10 Erie 12,451 58 Essex 192 2 Franklin 77 0 Fulton 359 1 Genesee 371 0 Greene 472 7 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 370 2 Jefferson 188 2 Lewis 56 1 Livingston 239 0 Madison 533 2 Monroe 6,707 36 Montgomery 254 0 Nassau 48,596 102 Niagara 1,958 12 NYC 254,352 612 Oneida 2,593 7 Onondaga 5,011 34 Ontario 576 17 Orange 13,169 30 Orleans 362 2 Oswego 584 2 Otsego 364 0 Putnam 1,736 5 Rensselaer 1,027 6 Rockland 17,171 46 Saratoga 1,207 5 Schenectady 1,498 7 Schoharie 100 0 Schuyler 88 2 Seneca 127 1 St. Lawrence 358 3 Steuben 857 10 Suffolk 48,029 88 Sullivan 1,675 1 Tioga 435 11 Tompkins 540 6 Ulster 2,411 9 Warren 438 1 Washington 326 0 Wayne 379 2 Westchester 39,476 78 Wyoming 166 3 Yates 88 4

At this press conference, Governor Cuomo announced another advancement, as ski resorts will be allowed to reopen on November 6, but strict guidelines would be in place.

Although New York State’s COVID-19 numbers may be low, Governor Cuomo urged everyone to remain diligent and follow the guidelines in place.

“You can’t stop fighting until the battle is over and the battle isn’t over,” Governor Cuomo said.

