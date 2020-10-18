New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate remains steady around 1%, hot spot numbers show improvement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo updated New York’s status in the fight against COVID-19 Sunday, as the state’s positive rate remains steady around one percent.
According to Governor Cuomo, the statewide positive rate from Saturday’s test results was 1.08%. The positive rate in New York has remained steady this week, just above one percent, which is much better than many states across the United States.
Excluding the data from the hot spots, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate was 1.00% from Saturday’s test results.
In the hot spots, which are primarily located in Brooklyn, Queens, Orange and Rockland counties, the positive rate on Friday was 3.19%. Governor Cuomo said even New York’s worst areas, in terms of COVID-19, are still better than many states across the country.
The 3.19% positive rate is a vast improvement for the hot spots when compared to a few weeks ago.
Throughout the entire state, over 900 people still remain hospitalized battling COVID-19.
Tragically, seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Saturday.
Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 913 (-16)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 118
- Number ICU – 200 (+5)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 102 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 78,362 (+127)
- Deaths – 7
- Total Deaths – 25,644
After reporting a positive rate below one percent for the first time in six days on Saturday, Central New York’s COVID-19 positive rate bounced back above one percent on Sunday. According to the test results reported in Central New York Saturday, the region’s positive rate is 1.2%
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.6%
|0.9%
|Central New York
|1.2%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|Finger Lakes
|1.5%
|0.9%
|1.3%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.8%
|1.6%
|1.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.3%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.5%
|0.3%
|0.7%
|Southern Tier
|1.6%
|1.4%
|0.9%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|1.4%
|1.6%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 484,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,416
|18
|Allegany
|205
|5
|Broome
|2,896
|52
|Cattaraugus
|403
|4
|Cayuga
|289
|5
|Chautauqua
|796
|7
|Chemung
|1,244
|45
|Chenango
|313
|9
|Clinton
|197
|5
|Columbia
|647
|6
|Cortland
|406
|7
|Delaware
|159
|0
|Dutchess
|5,328
|10
|Erie
|12,451
|58
|Essex
|192
|2
|Franklin
|77
|0
|Fulton
|359
|1
|Genesee
|371
|0
|Greene
|472
|7
|Hamilton
|16
|0
|Herkimer
|370
|2
|Jefferson
|188
|2
|Lewis
|56
|1
|Livingston
|239
|0
|Madison
|533
|2
|Monroe
|6,707
|36
|Montgomery
|254
|0
|Nassau
|48,596
|102
|Niagara
|1,958
|12
|NYC
|254,352
|612
|Oneida
|2,593
|7
|Onondaga
|5,011
|34
|Ontario
|576
|17
|Orange
|13,169
|30
|Orleans
|362
|2
|Oswego
|584
|2
|Otsego
|364
|0
|Putnam
|1,736
|5
|Rensselaer
|1,027
|6
|Rockland
|17,171
|46
|Saratoga
|1,207
|5
|Schenectady
|1,498
|7
|Schoharie
|100
|0
|Schuyler
|88
|2
|Seneca
|127
|1
|St. Lawrence
|358
|3
|Steuben
|857
|10
|Suffolk
|48,029
|88
|Sullivan
|1,675
|1
|Tioga
|435
|11
|Tompkins
|540
|6
|Ulster
|2,411
|9
|Warren
|438
|1
|Washington
|326
|0
|Wayne
|379
|2
|Westchester
|39,476
|78
|Wyoming
|166
|3
|Yates
|88
|4
At this press conference, Governor Cuomo announced another advancement, as ski resorts will be allowed to reopen on November 6, but strict guidelines would be in place.
Although New York State’s COVID-19 numbers may be low, Governor Cuomo urged everyone to remain diligent and follow the guidelines in place.
“You can’t stop fighting until the battle is over and the battle isn’t over,” Governor Cuomo said.
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
To watch Sunday’s press conference in its entirety, click on the video below.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oneida County announces several potential COVID-19 exposures Sunday
- New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate remains steady around 1%, hot spot numbers show improvement
- Employee who recently worked multiple shifts at Auburn gas station tests positive for COVID-19
- Stimulus checks: Senate sets aid vote, $1,200 direct payments not included
- Gov. Cuomo: Ski resorts can open at 50% capacity starting November 6
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App