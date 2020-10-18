New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate remains steady around 1%, hot spot numbers show improvement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo updated New York’s status in the fight against COVID-19 Sunday, as the state’s positive rate remains steady around one percent.

According to Governor Cuomo, the statewide positive rate from Saturday’s test results was 1.08%. The positive rate in New York has remained steady this week, just above one percent, which is much better than many states across the United States. 

Excluding the data from the hot spots, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate was 1.00% from Saturday’s test results. 

In the hot spots, which are primarily located in Brooklyn, Queens, Orange and Rockland counties, the positive rate on Friday was 3.19%. Governor Cuomo said even New York’s worst areas, in terms of COVID-19, are still better than many states across the country. 

The 3.19% positive rate is a vast improvement for the hot spots when compared to a few weeks ago.

Throughout the entire state, over 900 people still remain hospitalized battling COVID-19.

Tragically, seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Saturday.

Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 913 (-16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 118
  • Number ICU – 200 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 102 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 78,362 (+127)
  • Deaths – 7
  • Total Deaths – 25,644

After reporting a positive rate below one percent for the first time in six days on Saturday, Central New York’s COVID-19 positive rate bounced back above one percent on Sunday. According to the test results reported in Central New York Saturday, the region’s positive rate is 1.2%

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.6%0.9%
Central New York1.2%0.7%1.2%
Finger Lakes1.5%0.9%1.3%
Long Island1.1%1.0%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.8%1.6%1.4%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.3%0.3%
New York City1.2%1.2%1.1%
North Country0.5%0.3%0.7%
Southern Tier1.6%1.4%0.9%
Western New York1.4%1.4%1.6%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 484,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. 

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,41618
Allegany2055
Broome2,89652
Cattaraugus4034
Cayuga2895
Chautauqua7967
Chemung1,24445
Chenango3139
Clinton1975
Columbia6476
Cortland4067
Delaware1590
Dutchess5,32810
Erie12,45158
Essex1922
Franklin770
Fulton3591
Genesee3710
Greene4727
Hamilton160
Herkimer3702
Jefferson1882
Lewis561
Livingston2390
Madison5332
Monroe6,70736
Montgomery2540
Nassau48,596102
Niagara1,95812
NYC254,352612
Oneida2,5937
Onondaga5,01134
Ontario57617
Orange13,16930
Orleans3622
Oswego5842
Otsego3640
Putnam1,7365
Rensselaer1,0276
Rockland17,17146
Saratoga1,2075
Schenectady1,4987
Schoharie1000
Schuyler882
Seneca1271
St. Lawrence3583
Steuben85710
Suffolk48,02988
Sullivan1,6751
Tioga43511
Tompkins5406
Ulster2,4119
Warren4381
Washington3260
Wayne3792
Westchester39,47678
Wyoming1663
Yates884

At this press conference, Governor Cuomo announced another advancement, as ski resorts will be allowed to reopen on November 6, but strict guidelines would be in place.

Although New York State’s COVID-19 numbers may be low, Governor Cuomo urged everyone to remain diligent and follow the guidelines in place.  

“You can’t stop fighting until the battle is over and the battle isn’t over,” Governor Cuomo said.

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

To watch Sunday’s press conference in its entirety, click on the video below.

