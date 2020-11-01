New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate stays consistent around 1.5% Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past week, New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate has hovered around 1.5%, and that trend continued again Saturday.
According to the New York State Health Department, New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate Saturday was 1.51%. Without the oversampling of testing in the micro-clusters, the state’s positive rate was 1.36%.
Governor Cuomo said New Yorkers should be proud as they have successfully moved New York from the state with the highest positivity rate to the third lowest.
In the Central New York region, 99 more people tested positive for the virus Saturday. The positive rate for the region was 1.7%. Hospitalizations in the region remained constant, just below 40.
Across the state, 1,125 people are now in the hospital battling COVID-19. Tragically, 17 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Saturday.
Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,125 (+4)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 134
- Number ICU – 259 (+11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 117 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 79,831 (+114)
- Deaths – 17
- Total Deaths – 25,824
Micro-clusters:
There are still two local COVID-19 micro-clusters in New York State. One is located in Chemung County and the other is in Steuben. The rest of the micro-clusters are located Downstate.
In Chemung county, the COVID-19 positive rate remained around five percent, with 5.16% of the test results Saturday coming back positive. This is consistent with the positive rate the micro-cluster in Chemung County has been reporting over the last week.
However, a spike in COVID-19 cases was found in Steuben County Saturday. In the Steuben County micro-cluster, 9.71% of test results came back positive on Saturday. This is concerning considering the micro-cluster had an average positive rate of 4.99% over the past seven days.
Positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Central New York
|2.4%
|1.9%
|1.7%
|Finger Lakes
|2.4%
|1.9%
|2.3%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|1.3%
|1.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.0%
|2.2%
|2.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|1.2%
|0.8%
|New York City
|1.6%
|1.3%
|1.4%
|North Country
|1.2%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|Southern Tier
|0.7%
|1.0%
|0.8%
|Western New York
|2.3%
|2.5%
|2.6%
Since the pandemic began, 509,735 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,750
|26
|Allegany
|348
|7
|Broome
|3,738
|28
|Cattaraugus
|549
|13
|Cayuga
|453
|15
|Chautauqua
|1,017
|23
|Chemung
|1,852
|26
|Chenango
|425
|6
|Clinton
|270
|7
|Columbia
|736
|8
|Cortland
|589
|5
|Delaware
|192
|5
|Dutchess
|5,565
|18
|Erie
|13,531
|118
|Essex
|203
|0
|Franklin
|87
|1
|Fulton
|367
|2
|Genesee
|411
|4
|Greene
|516
|1
|Hamilton
|19
|1
|Herkimer
|399
|3
|Jefferson
|222
|2
|Lewis
|148
|2
|Livingston
|350
|18
|Madison
|593
|9
|Monroe
|7,705
|109
|Montgomery
|273
|0
|Nassau
|50,294
|141
|Niagara
|2,137
|13
|NYC
|264,155
|946
|Oneida
|2,851
|20
|Onondaga
|5,762
|66
|Ontario
|710
|9
|Orange
|13,889
|59
|Orleans
|413
|0
|Oswego
|648
|4
|Otsego
|421
|6
|Putnam
|1,861
|16
|Rensselaer
|1,124
|8
|Rockland
|18,265
|88
|Saratoga
|1,423
|18
|Schenectady
|1,622
|22
|Schoharie
|115
|1
|Schuyler
|149
|2
|Seneca
|149
|1
|St. Lawrence
|423
|8
|Steuben
|1,087
|29
|Suffolk
|49,538
|142
|Sullivan
|1,818
|4
|Tioga
|699
|10
|Tompkins
|656
|6
|Ulster
|2,556
|9
|Warren
|468
|1
|Washington
|350
|3
|Wayne
|561
|11
|Westchester
|40,946
|149
|Wyoming
|203
|4
|Yates
|134
|2
