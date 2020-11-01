New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate stays consistent around 1.5% Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past week, New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate has hovered around 1.5%, and that trend continued again Saturday.

According to the New York State Health Department, New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate Saturday was 1.51%. Without the oversampling of testing in the micro-clusters, the state’s positive rate was 1.36%.

Governor Cuomo said New Yorkers should be proud as they have successfully moved New York from the state with the highest positivity rate to the third lowest.

In the Central New York region, 99 more people tested positive for the virus Saturday. The positive rate for the region was 1.7%. Hospitalizations in the region remained constant, just below 40.

Across the state, 1,125 people are now in the hospital battling COVID-19. Tragically, 17 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Saturday.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,125 (+4)

– 1,125 (+4) Patients Newly Admitted – 134

– 134 Number ICU – 259 (+11)

– 259 (+11) Number ICU with Intubation – 117 (-5)

– 117 (-5) Total Discharges – 79,831 (+114)

– 79,831 (+114) Deaths – 17

– 17 Total Deaths – 25,824

Micro-clusters:

There are still two local COVID-19 micro-clusters in New York State. One is located in Chemung County and the other is in Steuben. The rest of the micro-clusters are located Downstate.

In Chemung county, the COVID-19 positive rate remained around five percent, with 5.16% of the test results Saturday coming back positive. This is consistent with the positive rate the micro-cluster in Chemung County has been reporting over the last week.

However, a spike in COVID-19 cases was found in Steuben County Saturday. In the Steuben County micro-cluster, 9.71% of test results came back positive on Saturday. This is concerning considering the micro-cluster had an average positive rate of 4.99% over the past seven days.

Positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.9% 1.0% Central New York 2.4% 1.9% 1.7% Finger Lakes 2.4% 1.9% 2.3% Long Island 1.3% 1.3% 1.4% Mid-Hudson 2.0% 2.2% 2.2% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 1.2% 0.8% New York City 1.6% 1.3% 1.4% North Country 1.2% 1.5% 1.5% Southern Tier 0.7% 1.0% 0.8% Western New York 2.3% 2.5% 2.6%

Since the pandemic began, 509,735 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,750 26 Allegany 348 7 Broome 3,738 28 Cattaraugus 549 13 Cayuga 453 15 Chautauqua 1,017 23 Chemung 1,852 26 Chenango 425 6 Clinton 270 7 Columbia 736 8 Cortland 589 5 Delaware 192 5 Dutchess 5,565 18 Erie 13,531 118 Essex 203 0 Franklin 87 1 Fulton 367 2 Genesee 411 4 Greene 516 1 Hamilton 19 1 Herkimer 399 3 Jefferson 222 2 Lewis 148 2 Livingston 350 18 Madison 593 9 Monroe 7,705 109 Montgomery 273 0 Nassau 50,294 141 Niagara 2,137 13 NYC 264,155 946 Oneida 2,851 20 Onondaga 5,762 66 Ontario 710 9 Orange 13,889 59 Orleans 413 0 Oswego 648 4 Otsego 421 6 Putnam 1,861 16 Rensselaer 1,124 8 Rockland 18,265 88 Saratoga 1,423 18 Schenectady 1,622 22 Schoharie 115 1 Schuyler 149 2 Seneca 149 1 St. Lawrence 423 8 Steuben 1,087 29 Suffolk 49,538 142 Sullivan 1,818 4 Tioga 699 10 Tompkins 656 6 Ulster 2,556 9 Warren 468 1 Washington 350 3 Wayne 561 11 Westchester 40,946 149 Wyoming 203 4 Yates 134 2

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.