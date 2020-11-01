New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate stays consistent around 1.5% Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past week, New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate has hovered around 1.5%, and that trend continued again Saturday.

According to the New York State Health Department, New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate Saturday was 1.51%. Without the oversampling of testing in the micro-clusters, the state’s positive rate was 1.36%.

Governor Cuomo said New Yorkers should be proud as they have successfully moved New York from the state with the highest positivity rate to the third lowest.

In the Central New York region, 99 more people tested positive for the virus Saturday. The positive rate for the region was 1.7%. Hospitalizations in the region remained constant, just below 40.

Across the state, 1,125 people are now in the hospital battling COVID-19. Tragically, 17 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Saturday.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,125 (+4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 134
  • Number ICU – 259 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 117 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 79,831 (+114)
  • Deaths – 17
  • Total Deaths – 25,824

Micro-clusters:

There are still two local COVID-19 micro-clusters in New York State. One is located in Chemung County and the other is in Steuben. The rest of the micro-clusters are located Downstate.

In Chemung county, the COVID-19 positive rate remained around five percent, with 5.16% of the test results Saturday coming back positive. This is consistent with the positive rate the micro-cluster in Chemung County has been reporting over the last week.

However, a spike in COVID-19 cases was found in Steuben County Saturday. In the Steuben County micro-cluster, 9.71% of test results came back positive on Saturday. This is concerning considering the micro-cluster had an average positive rate of 4.99% over the past seven days.

Positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.1%0.9%1.0%
Central New York2.4%1.9%1.7%
Finger Lakes2.4%1.9%2.3%
Long Island1.3%1.3%1.4%
Mid-Hudson2.0%2.2%2.2%
Mohawk Valley0.5%1.2%0.8%
New York City1.6%1.3%1.4%
North Country1.2%1.5%1.5%
Southern Tier0.7%1.0%0.8%
Western New York2.3%2.5%2.6%

Since the pandemic began, 509,735 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,75026
Allegany3487
Broome3,73828
Cattaraugus54913
Cayuga45315
Chautauqua1,01723
Chemung1,85226
Chenango4256
Clinton2707
Columbia7368
Cortland5895
Delaware1925
Dutchess5,56518
Erie13,531118
Essex2030
Franklin871
Fulton3672
Genesee4114
Greene5161
Hamilton191
Herkimer3993
Jefferson2222
Lewis1482
Livingston35018
Madison5939
Monroe7,705109
Montgomery2730
Nassau50,294141
Niagara2,13713
NYC264,155946
Oneida2,85120
Onondaga5,76266
Ontario7109
Orange13,88959
Orleans4130
Oswego6484
Otsego4216
Putnam1,86116
Rensselaer1,1248
Rockland18,26588
Saratoga1,42318
Schenectady1,62222
Schoharie1151
Schuyler1492
Seneca1491
St. Lawrence4238
Steuben1,08729
Suffolk49,538142
Sullivan1,8184
Tioga69910
Tompkins6566
Ulster2,5569
Warren4681
Washington3503
Wayne56111
Westchester40,946149
Wyoming2034
Yates1342

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

