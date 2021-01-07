New York State’s COVID-19 update

GOVERNOR CUOMO UPDATES NEW YORKERS ON STATE’S PROGRESS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
8,548 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
1,424 Patients in the ICU; 859 Intubated
Statewide Positivity Rate is 7.39%
197 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The holiday COVID hangover is here which is problematic enough, but with the introduction of the U.K. strain and the federal government’s refusal to help contain it with common-sense testing requirements for international travelers, our work has become that much more complicated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Despite this new challenge, New York is staying tough, and working with the health care community to ensure hospitals do not become overwhelmed. With those efforts ongoing, it’s as important as ever that we collectively stay smart and commit ourselves to taking the steps necessary for stopping the spread.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 238,550
- Total Positive – 17,636
- Percent Positive – 7.39%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,548 (-117)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,050
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,424 (+16)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 859 (-18)
- Total Discharges – 107,243 (+924)
- Deaths – 197
- Total Deaths – 31,164
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in Region
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|489
|0.05%
|24%
|27%
|Central New York
|395
|0.05%
|21%
|27%
|Finger Lakes
|916
|0.08%
|30%
|30%
|Long Island
|1579
|0.06%
|23%
|30%
|Mid-Hudson
|951
|0.04%
|33%
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|308
|0.06%
|23%
|29%
|New York City
|3060
|0.04%
|30%
|32%
|North Country
|102
|0.02%
|33%
|52%
|Southern Tier
|210
|0.03%
|41%
|46%
|Western New York
|538
|0.04%
|29%
|29%
|Statewide
|8548
|0.04%
|29%
|33%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg.)
|Capital Region
|252
|207
|17%
|Central New York
|266
|190
|26%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|305
|24%
|Long Island
|843
|714
|19%
|Mid-Hudson
|699
|434
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|105
|20%
|New York City
|2454
|1885
|26%
|North Country
|63
|45
|35%
|Southern Tier
|127
|83
|35%
|Western New York
|543
|357
|37%
|NYS TOTAL
|252
|207
|28%
Yesterday, 238,550 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.39 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|10.12%
|10.07%
|10.04%
|Central New York
|9.13%
|9.13%
|8.51%
|Finger Lakes
|10.32%
|10.29%
|10.09%
|Long Island
|9.61%
|9.52%
|9.51%
|Mid-Hudson
|8.33%
|8.18%
|8.21%
|Mohawk Valley
|10.70%
|10.67%
|10.38%
|New York City
|6.38%
|6.39%
|6.38%
|North Country
|9.19%
|9.19%
|8.80%
|Southern Tier
|5.41%
|5.56%
|5.55%
|Western New York
|8.61%
|8.76%
|8.46%
|Statewide
|7.94%
|7.92%
|7.85%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|7.82%
|7.48%
|8.18%
|Brooklyn
|6.25%
|6.38%
|6.65%
|Manhattan
|3.74%
|3.98%
|4.30%
|Queens
|7.28%
|7.47%
|7.50%
|Staten Island
|7.85%
|7.82%
|7.97%
Of the 1,075,312 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|13,410
|298
|Allegany
|2,015
|33
|Broome
|9,264
|233
|Cattaraugus
|2,836
|41
|Cayuga
|3,589
|97
|Chautauqua
|4,187
|61
|Chemung
|4,944
|55
|Chenango
|1,393
|36
|Clinton
|1,500
|95
|Columbia
|1,906
|52
|Cortland
|2,289
|48
|Delaware
|810
|27
|Dutchess
|13,642
|263
|Erie
|45,077
|461
|Essex
|716
|37
|Franklin
|852
|20
|Fulton
|1,509
|24
|Genesee
|3,138
|115
|Greene
|1,624
|40
|Hamilton
|124
|2
|Herkimer
|2,750
|104
|Jefferson
|2,245
|93
|Lewis
|1,117
|43
|Livingston
|2,195
|73
|Madison
|2,602
|49
|Monroe
|38,053
|723
|Montgomery
|1,633
|32
|Nassau
|97,746
|1,634
|Niagara
|9,806
|125
|NYC
|460,520
|6,387
|Oneida
|14,074
|259
|Onondaga
|23,764
|417
|Ontario
|3,900
|90
|Orange
|25,254
|401
|Orleans
|1,552
|31
|Oswego
|3,975
|84
|Otsego
|1,335
|28
|Putnam
|5,436
|116
|Rensselaer
|5,249
|182
|Rockland
|29,202
|341
|Saratoga
|7,027
|274
|Schenectady
|6,952
|152
|Schoharie
|679
|25
|Schuyler
|604
|15
|Seneca
|965
|13
|St. Lawrence
|2,699
|105
|Steuben
|3,890
|85
|Suffolk
|108,255
|2,194
|Sullivan
|3,370
|42
|Tioga
|1,901
|45
|Tompkins
|2,278
|53
|Ulster
|6,417
|113
|Warren
|1,487
|53
|Washington
|1,054
|48
|Wayne
|3,029
|87
|Westchester
|75,176
|1,019
|Wyoming
|1,673
|48
|Yates
|623
|15
Yesterday, 197 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 31,164. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|3
|Bronx
|12
|Broome
|3
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|2
|Chautauqua
|3
|Cortland
|2
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|5
|Erie
|5
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|18
|Lewis
|1
|Livingston
|2
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|12
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|7
|Niagara
|6
|Oneida
|5
|Onondaga
|10
|Ontario
|3
|Orange
|7
|Orleans
|1
|Oswego
|2
|Queens
|14
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|5
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|4
|Seneca
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|22
|Tompkins
|2
|Ulster
|3
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|3
|Westchester
|14
|Wyoming
|2
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App