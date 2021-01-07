New York State’s COVID-19 update

GOVERNOR CUOMO UPDATES NEW YORKERS ON STATE’S PROGRESS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

8,548 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

1,424 Patients in the ICU; 859 Intubated

Statewide Positivity Rate is 7.39%

197 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The holiday COVID hangover is here which is problematic enough, but with the introduction of the U.K. strain and the federal government’s refusal to help contain it with common-sense testing requirements for international travelers, our work has become that much more complicated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Despite this new challenge, New York is staying tough, and working with the health care community to ensure hospitals do not become overwhelmed. With those efforts ongoing, it’s as important as ever that we collectively stay smart and commit ourselves to taking the steps necessary for stopping the spread.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 238,550

– 238,550 Total Positive – 17,636

– 17,636 Percent Positive – 7.39%

– 7.39% Patient Hospitalization – 8,548 (-117)

– 8,548 (-117) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,050

– 1,050 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 1,424 (+16)

– 1,424 (+16) Number ICU with Intubation – 859 (-18)

– 859 (-18) Total Discharges – 107,243 (+924)

– 107,243 (+924) Deaths – 197

– 197 Total Deaths – 31,164

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in Region Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 489 0.05% 24% 27% Central New York 395 0.05% 21% 27% Finger Lakes 916 0.08% 30% 30% Long Island 1579 0.06% 23% 30% Mid-Hudson 951 0.04% 33% 41% Mohawk Valley 308 0.06% 23% 29% New York City 3060 0.04% 30% 32% North Country 102 0.02% 33% 52% Southern Tier 210 0.03% 41% 46% Western New York 538 0.04% 29% 29% Statewide 8548 0.04% 29% 33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg.) Capital Region 252 207 17% Central New York 266 190 26% Finger Lakes 397 305 24% Long Island 843 714 19% Mid-Hudson 699 434 40% Mohawk Valley 127 105 20% New York City 2454 1885 26% North Country 63 45 35% Southern Tier 127 83 35% Western New York 543 357 37% NYS TOTAL 252 207 28%

Yesterday, 238,550 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.39 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 10.12% 10.07% 10.04% Central New York 9.13% 9.13% 8.51% Finger Lakes 10.32% 10.29% 10.09% Long Island 9.61% 9.52% 9.51% Mid-Hudson 8.33% 8.18% 8.21% Mohawk Valley 10.70% 10.67% 10.38% New York City 6.38% 6.39% 6.38% North Country 9.19% 9.19% 8.80% Southern Tier 5.41% 5.56% 5.55% Western New York 8.61% 8.76% 8.46% Statewide 7.94% 7.92% 7.85%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 7.82% 7.48% 8.18% Brooklyn 6.25% 6.38% 6.65% Manhattan 3.74% 3.98% 4.30% Queens 7.28% 7.47% 7.50% Staten Island 7.85% 7.82% 7.97%

Of the 1,075,312 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 13,410 298 Allegany 2,015 33 Broome 9,264 233 Cattaraugus 2,836 41 Cayuga 3,589 97 Chautauqua 4,187 61 Chemung 4,944 55 Chenango 1,393 36 Clinton 1,500 95 Columbia 1,906 52 Cortland 2,289 48 Delaware 810 27 Dutchess 13,642 263 Erie 45,077 461 Essex 716 37 Franklin 852 20 Fulton 1,509 24 Genesee 3,138 115 Greene 1,624 40 Hamilton 124 2 Herkimer 2,750 104 Jefferson 2,245 93 Lewis 1,117 43 Livingston 2,195 73 Madison 2,602 49 Monroe 38,053 723 Montgomery 1,633 32 Nassau 97,746 1,634 Niagara 9,806 125 NYC 460,520 6,387 Oneida 14,074 259 Onondaga 23,764 417 Ontario 3,900 90 Orange 25,254 401 Orleans 1,552 31 Oswego 3,975 84 Otsego 1,335 28 Putnam 5,436 116 Rensselaer 5,249 182 Rockland 29,202 341 Saratoga 7,027 274 Schenectady 6,952 152 Schoharie 679 25 Schuyler 604 15 Seneca 965 13 St. Lawrence 2,699 105 Steuben 3,890 85 Suffolk 108,255 2,194 Sullivan 3,370 42 Tioga 1,901 45 Tompkins 2,278 53 Ulster 6,417 113 Warren 1,487 53 Washington 1,054 48 Wayne 3,029 87 Westchester 75,176 1,019 Wyoming 1,673 48 Yates 623 15

Yesterday, 197 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 31,164. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: