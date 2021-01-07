New York State’s COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

Statewide Positivity Rate is 7.39%

Posted: / Updated:

GOVERNOR CUOMO UPDATES NEW YORKERS ON STATE’S PROGRESS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

8,548 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

1,424 Patients in the ICU; 859 Intubated

197 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The holiday COVID hangover is here which is problematic enough, but with the introduction of the U.K. strain and the federal government’s refusal to help contain it with common-sense testing requirements for international travelers, our work has become that much more complicated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Despite this new challenge, New York is staying tough, and working with the health care community to ensure hospitals do not become overwhelmed. With those efforts ongoing, it’s as important as ever that we collectively stay smart and commit ourselves to taking the steps necessary for stopping the spread.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 238,550
  • Total Positive – 17,636
  • Percent Positive – 7.39%
  • Patient Hospitalization –  8,548 (-117)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,050
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,424 (+16)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 859 (-18)
  • Total Discharges – 107,243 (+924)
  • Deaths – 197
  • Total Deaths – 31,164

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in RegionPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region4890.05%24%27%
Central New York3950.05%21%27%
Finger Lakes9160.08%30%30%
Long Island15790.06%23%30%
Mid-Hudson9510.04%33%41%
Mohawk Valley3080.06%23%29%
New York City30600.04%30%32%
North Country1020.02%33%52%
Southern Tier2100.03%41%46%
Western New York5380.04%29%29%
Statewide85480.04%29%33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg.)
Capital Region25220717%
Central New York26619026%
Finger Lakes39730524%
Long Island84371419%
Mid-Hudson69943440%
Mohawk Valley12710520%
New York City2454188526%
North Country634535%
Southern Tier1278335%
Western New York54335737%
NYS TOTAL25220728%

Yesterday, 238,550 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.39 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region10.12%10.07%10.04%
Central New York9.13%9.13%8.51%
Finger Lakes10.32%10.29%10.09%
Long Island9.61%9.52%9.51%
Mid-Hudson8.33%8.18%8.21%
Mohawk Valley10.70%10.67%10.38%
New York City6.38%6.39%6.38%
North Country9.19%9.19%8.80%
Southern Tier5.41%5.56%5.55%
Western New York8.61%8.76%8.46%
Statewide7.94%7.92%7.85%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx7.82%7.48%8.18%
Brooklyn6.25%6.38%6.65%
Manhattan3.74%3.98%4.30%
Queens7.28%7.47%7.50%
Staten Island7.85%7.82%7.97%

Of the 1,075,312 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany13,410298
Allegany2,01533
Broome9,264233
Cattaraugus2,83641
Cayuga3,58997
Chautauqua4,18761
Chemung4,94455
Chenango1,39336
Clinton1,50095
Columbia1,90652
Cortland2,28948
Delaware81027
Dutchess13,642263
Erie45,077461
Essex71637
Franklin85220
Fulton1,50924
Genesee3,138115
Greene1,62440
Hamilton1242
Herkimer2,750104
Jefferson2,24593
Lewis1,11743
Livingston2,19573
Madison2,60249
Monroe38,053723
Montgomery1,63332
Nassau97,7461,634
Niagara9,806125
NYC460,5206,387
Oneida14,074259
Onondaga23,764417
Ontario3,90090
Orange25,254401
Orleans1,55231
Oswego3,97584
Otsego1,33528
Putnam5,436116
Rensselaer5,249182
Rockland29,202341
Saratoga7,027274
Schenectady6,952152
Schoharie67925
Schuyler60415
Seneca96513
St. Lawrence2,699105
Steuben3,89085
Suffolk108,2552,194
Sullivan3,37042
Tioga1,90145
Tompkins2,27853
Ulster6,417113
Warren1,48753
Washington1,05448
Wayne3,02987
Westchester75,1761,019
Wyoming1,67348
Yates62315

Yesterday, 197 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 31,164. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx12
Broome3
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga2
Chautauqua3
Cortland2
Delaware1
Dutchess5
Erie5
Genesee1
Greene1
Herkimer2
Jefferson1
Kings18
Lewis1
Livingston2
Manhattan6
Monroe12
Montgomery1
Nassau7
Niagara6
Oneida5
Onondaga10
Ontario3
Orange7
Orleans1
Oswego2
Queens14
Rensselaer1
Richmond5
Saratoga1
Schenectady4
Seneca1
Steuben1
Suffolk22
Tompkins2
Ulster3
Washington1
Wayne3
Westchester14
Wyoming2

