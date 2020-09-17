New York State’s positive coronavirus infection rate comes in just below 1%; over 90K tests done Wednesday

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the positive coronavirus test rate for Wednesday came in at 0.98%. A total of 91,504 tests were done on Wednesday, and 896 came back positive.

“No community rose to the occasion like New Yorkers rose to the occasion. We went from the highest infection rate in the nation to one of the lowest infection rates in the nation. That’s what the history books are going to say. That happened for one reason: Because New Yorkers stepped up and were loving and believed in community and cared for one another,” Governor Cuomo said. “Now our calibration is between managing COVID and managing reopening. We don’t want to see the COVID infection rate go over one percent for any period of time, and we are right up against it. There is no margin for error here – this pandemic is far from over: Everyone must keep washing their hands, socially distancing and wearing their masks, and above all, staying New York tough.”

Thursday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 486 (+3)

Patients Newly Admitted – 72

Hospital Counties – 33

Number ICU – 135 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 68 (+1)

Total Discharges – 75,962 (+59)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,413

Each region’s percentage of positive test results over the last three days is below: