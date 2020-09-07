New York State’s positive coronavirus test average remains under 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 31st day in a row, the new positive coronavirus test results have remained under 1% in the state of New York.

On Sunday, 58,865 tests were taken across the state, and of those, 520 were positive, for a positive rate of 0.88%.

“Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, our state has now gone a full month with our COVID infection rate remaining below one percent,” New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “Our numbers have continued to remain stable even as we reach new milestones in our phased, data-driven reopening. As we close out this Labor Day Weekend, I urge everyone to remain smart so we can continue to celebrate our progress in the weeks and months ahead. It took the work of all of us to get here, and to protect this progress we will need to all continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York tough.”

Sunday by the numbers:

Patient Hospitalization – 413 (+3)

Patients Newly Admitted – 49

Hospital Counties – 33

Number ICU – 115 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 57 (+1)

Total Discharges – 75,471 (+46)

Deaths – 2

Total Deaths – 25,361

Below is a three-day average of positive coronavirus cases across the state: