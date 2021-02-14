New York State’s positive COVID-19 numbers decline for 37th day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thanks to New Yorkers’ actions — like wearing masks, maintaining distance, and making smart decisions — hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to head down, and the holiday surge is in our rear-view mirror. This progress is a testament to New Yorkers’ personal choices, and I thank the family of New York for once again putting public health first,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and we have the infrastructure in place to administer hundreds of thousands of more shots as soon as supply is available. Today’s news shows that as long as New Yorkers remain Tough, Smart, United, Disciplined, and Loving, we can and will beat back COVID.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 234,708
- Total Positive – 8,316
- Percent Positive – 3.54%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive –
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,593 (-295)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -1056
- Patients Newly Admitted – 652
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,285 (-43)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 881 (-27)
- Total Discharges – 138,050 (+744)
- Deaths – 107
- Total Deaths – 37,118
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|264
|0.02%
|29.06%
|Central New York
|129
|0.02%
|31.04%
|Finger Lakes
|323
|0.03%
|39.94%
|Long Island
|1,136
|0.04%
|30.68%
|Mid-Hudson
|698
|0.03%
|42.76%
|Mohawk Valley
|131
|0.03%
|31.76%
|New York City
|3,397
|0.04%
|29.99%
|North Country
|66
|0.02%
|53.90%
|Southern Tier
|156
|0.02%
|45.41%
|Western New York
|293
|0.02%
|35.14%
|Statewide
|6,593
|0.03%
|33.60%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|237
|175
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|182
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|251
|35%
|Long Island
|865
|690
|21%
|Mid-Hudson
|684
|434
|37%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|92
|27%
|New York City
|2,594
|2,095
|20%
|North Country
|57
|33
|42%
|Southern Tier
|126
|72
|38%
|Western New York
|545
|328
|38%
|Statewide
|5,894
|4,352
|26%
On Saturday, 234,708 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.54 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|2.88%
|2.56%
|2.50%
|Central New York
|1.74%
|1.64%
|1.67%
|Finger Lakes
|2.54%
|2.39%
|2.38%
|Long Island
|5.08%
|4.86%
|4.77%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.98%
|4.82%
|4.67%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.35%
|2.20%
|2.21%
|New York City
|4.75%
|4.63%
|4.53%
|North Country
|3.92%
|3.86%
|3.96%
|Southern Tier
|0.95%
|0.90%
|0.85%
|Western New York
|3.57%
|3.50%
|3.62%
|Statewide
|4.04%
|3.90%
|3.83%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|6.69%
|6.69%
|6.22%
|Brooklyn
|5.16%
|5.00%
|4.80%
|Manhattan
|2.97%
|2.87%
|2.85%
|Queens
|5.11%
|4.94%
|4.82%
|Staten Island
|4.76%
|4.76%
|4.71%
Of the 1,529,769 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|19,982
|74
|Allegany
|2,755
|8
|Broome
|13,704
|56
|Cattaraugus
|4,161
|28
|Cayuga
|5,166
|22
|Chautauqua
|7,044
|40
|Chemung
|6,283
|17
|Chenango
|2,319
|12
|Clinton
|3,205
|44
|Columbia
|3,223
|9
|Cortland
|3,016
|12
|Delaware
|1,365
|13
|Dutchess
|20,837
|123
|Erie
|61,800
|415
|Essex
|1,235
|10
|Franklin
|1,807
|16
|Fulton
|3,032
|60
|Genesee
|4,192
|10
|Greene
|2,526
|13
|Hamilton
|269
|0
|Herkimer
|4,436
|13
|Jefferson
|4,447
|34
|Lewis
|1,929
|13
|Livingston
|3,354
|21
|Madison
|3,693
|11
|Monroe
|50,550
|187
|Montgomery
|2,974
|37
|Nassau
|139,516
|732
|Niagara
|14,736
|69
|NYC
|658,108
|4,122
|Oneida
|19,158
|41
|Onondaga
|31,445
|94
|Ontario
|5,494
|24
|Orange
|34,588
|146
|Orleans
|2,367
|4
|Oswego
|5,774
|28
|Otsego
|2,174
|16
|Putnam
|7,878
|34
|Rensselaer
|8,561
|34
|Rockland
|36,672
|82
|Saratoga
|11,349
|45
|Schenectady
|10,451
|47
|Schoharie
|1,113
|7
|Schuyler
|842
|1
|Seneca
|1,492
|5
|St. Lawrence
|4,992
|70
|Steuben
|5,343
|15
|Suffolk
|154,098
|771
|Sullivan
|4,482
|14
|Tioga
|2,673
|17
|Tompkins
|3,325
|9
|Ulster
|9,464
|38
|Warren
|2,704
|24
|Washington
|2,160
|13
|Wayne
|4,308
|10
|Westchester
|101,511
|496
|Wyoming
|2,689
|8
|Yates
|998
|2
Yesterday, 107 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,118. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|8
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Dutchess
|4
|Erie
|7
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|19
|Lewis
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|6
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Orange
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|16
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|9
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|6
