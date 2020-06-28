New Yorkers who leave the state during COVID-19 travel advisory won’t be eligible for paid sick leave

An arriving passenger wearing a face shield, left, collects her luggage in the baggage claim area of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New York. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. The “travel advisory” affects three adjacent Northeastern states that managed to check the spread of the virus this spring as New York City became a hot spot. Travelers from mostly southern and southwestern states including Florida, Texas Arizona and Utah will be affected starting Thursday. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers who choose to travel to a state with a high COVID-19 rate will not qualify for paid sick time when they return.

The provision was included in Governor Cuomo’s recently mandated quarantine of all incoming travelers from hot spots around the United States.

That Tri-State travel advisory announced Wednesday is also in place in New Jersey and Connecticut.

Non-essential travel to any state that has a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average will not be eligible for the state’s COVID-19 sick pay.

This provision does not apply for employees that travel for work.

The provision mirrors the law’s existing provision that makes New Yorkers ineligible for paid sick leave if they travel to any country designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as higher risk.

