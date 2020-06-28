New Yorkers who leave the state during COVID-19 travel advisory won’t be eligible for paid sick leave

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers who choose to travel to a state with a high COVID-19 rate will not qualify for paid sick time when they return.
The provision was included in Governor Cuomo’s recently mandated quarantine of all incoming travelers from hot spots around the United States.
That Tri-State travel advisory announced Wednesday is also in place in New Jersey and Connecticut.
Non-essential travel to any state that has a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average will not be eligible for the state’s COVID-19 sick pay.
This provision does not apply for employees that travel for work.
The provision mirrors the law’s existing provision that makes New Yorkers ineligible for paid sick leave if they travel to any country designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as higher risk.
