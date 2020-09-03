New York’s COVID-19 positive rate remains below 1% for 27th consecutive day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York State continues in their reopening process, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate continues to trend below one percent.
According to the New York State Health Department, 0.99% of the test results that came back on Wednesday were positive. New York has now almost gone an entire month without their positive rate reaching one percent.
The number of people hospitalized in New York State dropped by 15, but there are still 430 people in the hospital fighting the virus in New York State.
Governor Cuomo tragically reports that seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Wednesday.
The full COVID-19 data released by the health department can be seen below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 430 (-15)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 81
- Number ICU – 117 (+0)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 75,255 (+52)
- Deaths – 7
- Total Deaths – 25,343
One area of the state Governor Cuomo and his team are keeping an eye on is Western New York. Western New York’s positive rate has consistently been above the state’s average, so the governor set up eight rapid testing sites on Wednesday to identify how widespread the problem is.
From those rapid testing sites on Wednesday, about 4.1% of the test results were positive.
However locally in Central New York, the COVID-19 positive rate continues to trend below the state’s average, with only 0.6% of test results coming back positive on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 positive rates for all of New York’s ten regions over the last three days can be seen below.
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.3%
|0.5%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|0.9%
|0.7%
|0.6%
|Finger Lakes
|0.4%
|0.2%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|0.8%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.9%
|1.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.9%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|New York City
|0.9%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|North Country
|0.3%
|0.6%
|1.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.7%
|0.6%
|1.7%
|Western New York
|1.6%
|1.7%
|1.8%
In total, there have been 437,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
The geographic breakdown of those cases can be seen below:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,802
|11
|Allegany
|90
|1
|Broome
|1,333
|18
|Cattaraugus
|222
|6
|Cayuga
|181
|1
|Chautauqua
|452
|24
|Chemung
|205
|0
|Chenango
|230
|1
|Clinton
|152
|1
|Columbia
|570
|0
|Cortland
|102
|0
|Delaware
|121
|1
|Dutchess
|4,892
|14
|Erie
|10,086
|69
|Essex
|141
|6
|Franklin
|59
|1
|Fulton
|312
|1
|Genesee
|298
|1
|Greene
|310
|0
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|305
|2
|Jefferson
|154
|4
|Lewis
|49
|0
|Livingston
|187
|3
|Madison
|467
|6
|Monroe
|5,502
|34
|Montgomery
|211
|3
|Nassau
|44,924
|79
|Niagara
|1,635
|3
|NYC
|235,110
|304
|Oneida
|2,286
|3
|Onondaga
|3,937
|15
|Ontario
|396
|3
|Orange
|11,478
|18
|Orleans
|306
|0
|Oswego
|311
|4
|Otsego
|209
|20
|Putnam
|1,518
|8
|Rensselaer
|848
|4
|Rockland
|14,334
|29
|Saratoga
|863
|11
|Schenectady
|1,290
|12
|Schoharie
|70
|0
|Schuyler
|27
|1
|Seneca
|101
|1
|St. Lawrence
|287
|8
|Steuben
|316
|1
|Suffolk
|45,006
|66
|Sullivan
|1,537
|3
|Tioga
|210
|1
|Tompkins
|303
|23
|Ulster
|2,190
|12
|Warren
|323
|1
|Washington
|268
|0
|Wayne
|283
|2
|Westchester
|37,106
|49
|Wyoming
|126
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
