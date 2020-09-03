New York’s COVID-19 positive rate remains below 1% for 27th consecutive day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York State continues in their reopening process, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate continues to trend below one percent.

According to the New York State Health Department, 0.99% of the test results that came back on Wednesday were positive. New York has now almost gone an entire month without their positive rate reaching one percent.

The number of people hospitalized in New York State dropped by 15, but there are still 430 people in the hospital fighting the virus in New York State.

Governor Cuomo tragically reports that seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Wednesday.

The full COVID-19 data released by the health department can be seen below:

Patient Hospitalization – 430 (-15)

– 430 (-15) Patients Newly Admitted – 81

– 81 Number ICU – 117 (+0)

– 117 (+0) Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)

– 61 (+0) Total Discharges – 75,255 (+52)

– 75,255 (+52) Deaths – 7

– 7 Total Deaths – 25,343

One area of the state Governor Cuomo and his team are keeping an eye on is Western New York. Western New York’s positive rate has consistently been above the state’s average, so the governor set up eight rapid testing sites on Wednesday to identify how widespread the problem is.

From those rapid testing sites on Wednesday, about 4.1% of the test results were positive.

However locally in Central New York, the COVID-19 positive rate continues to trend below the state’s average, with only 0.6% of test results coming back positive on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 positive rates for all of New York’s ten regions over the last three days can be seen below.

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.3% 0.5% 0.8% Central New York 0.9% 0.7% 0.6% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.2% 0.9% Long Island 1.0% 0.8% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 1.9% 0.9% 1.0% New York City 0.9% 0.7% 0.8% North Country 0.3% 0.6% 1.2% Southern Tier 0.7% 0.6% 1.7% Western New York 1.6% 1.7% 1.8%

In total, there have been 437,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

The geographic breakdown of those cases can be seen below:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,802 11 Allegany 90 1 Broome 1,333 18 Cattaraugus 222 6 Cayuga 181 1 Chautauqua 452 24 Chemung 205 0 Chenango 230 1 Clinton 152 1 Columbia 570 0 Cortland 102 0 Delaware 121 1 Dutchess 4,892 14 Erie 10,086 69 Essex 141 6 Franklin 59 1 Fulton 312 1 Genesee 298 1 Greene 310 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 305 2 Jefferson 154 4 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 187 3 Madison 467 6 Monroe 5,502 34 Montgomery 211 3 Nassau 44,924 79 Niagara 1,635 3 NYC 235,110 304 Oneida 2,286 3 Onondaga 3,937 15 Ontario 396 3 Orange 11,478 18 Orleans 306 0 Oswego 311 4 Otsego 209 20 Putnam 1,518 8 Rensselaer 848 4 Rockland 14,334 29 Saratoga 863 11 Schenectady 1,290 12 Schoharie 70 0 Schuyler 27 1 Seneca 101 1 St. Lawrence 287 8 Steuben 316 1 Suffolk 45,006 66 Sullivan 1,537 3 Tioga 210 1 Tompkins 303 23 Ulster 2,190 12 Warren 323 1 Washington 268 0 Wayne 283 2 Westchester 37,106 49 Wyoming 126 0 Yates 62 0

