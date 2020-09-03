New York’s COVID-19 positive rate remains below 1% for 27th consecutive day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York State continues in their reopening process, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate continues to trend below one percent. 

According to the New York State Health Department, 0.99% of the test results that came back on Wednesday were positive. New York has now almost gone an entire month without their positive rate reaching one percent.

The number of people hospitalized in New York State dropped by 15, but there are still 430 people in the hospital fighting the virus in New York State. 

Governor Cuomo tragically reports that seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Wednesday.

The full COVID-19 data released by the health department can be seen below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 430 (-15)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 81
  • Number ICU – 117 (+0)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 75,255 (+52)
  • Deaths – 7
  • Total Deaths – 25,343

One area of the state Governor Cuomo and his team are keeping an eye on is Western New York. Western New York’s positive rate has consistently been above the state’s average, so the governor set up eight rapid testing sites on Wednesday to identify how widespread the problem is. 

From those rapid testing sites on Wednesday, about 4.1% of the test results were positive.

However locally in Central New York, the COVID-19 positive rate continues to trend below the state’s average, with only 0.6% of test results coming back positive on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 positive rates for all of New York’s ten regions over the last three days can be seen below.

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.3%0.5%0.8%
Central New York0.9%0.7%0.6%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.2%0.9%
Long Island1.0%0.8%1.1%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%1.2%
Mohawk Valley1.9%0.9%1.0%
New York City0.9%0.7%0.8%
North Country0.3%0.6%1.2%
Southern Tier0.7%0.6%1.7%
Western New York1.6%1.7%1.8%

In total, there have been 437,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

The geographic breakdown of those cases can be seen below:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,80211
Allegany901
Broome1,33318
Cattaraugus2226
Cayuga1811
Chautauqua45224
Chemung2050
Chenango2301
Clinton1521
Columbia5700
Cortland1020
Delaware1211
Dutchess4,89214
Erie10,08669
Essex1416
Franklin591
Fulton3121
Genesee2981
Greene3100
Hamilton140
Herkimer3052
Jefferson1544
Lewis490
Livingston1873
Madison4676
Monroe5,50234
Montgomery2113
Nassau44,92479
Niagara1,6353
NYC235,110304
Oneida2,2863
Onondaga3,93715
Ontario3963
Orange11,47818
Orleans3060
Oswego3114
Otsego20920
Putnam1,5188
Rensselaer8484
Rockland14,33429
Saratoga86311
Schenectady1,29012
Schoharie700
Schuyler271
Seneca1011
St. Lawrence2878
Steuben3161
Suffolk45,00666
Sullivan1,5373
Tioga2101
Tompkins30323
Ulster2,19012
Warren3231
Washington2680
Wayne2832
Westchester37,10649
Wyoming1260
Yates620

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

