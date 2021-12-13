New York’s indoor mask mandate is in effect, but is everyone complying?

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday marked the first day of Governor Kathy Hochul’s statewide indoor mask mandate for all public spaces.

Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public places, unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

The public spaces include indoor entertainment venues, concert halls, indoor sports stadiums, recreational spaces, restaurants, office buildings, shopping centers, grocery stores, pharmacies, houses of worship and common areas in residential buildings.

This measure is effective December 13, 2021 until January 15, 2022. Hochul says the state will then re-evaluate the requirements based on current COVID-19 conditions.

On Monday, NewsChannel 9 cameras were not allowed inside any local stores. However, big companies and grocery stores are now following New York’s guidance, requiring customers to mask up once again before heading inside for shopping.

Central New York stores requiring masks indoors include:

Destiny USA

Walmart

Wegmans

Tops Friendly Markets

Price Chopper/Market 32

Walgreens

Target

Our team, without cameras, went inside Walmart in East Syracuse, Wegmans in DeWitt, Tops in Fayetteville, Target in Fayetteville Walgreens in Fayetteville and Price Chopper on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse to scope out if people were in compliance.

Out front of those stores are signs reminding shoppers to wear their mask inside while shopping.

In case you forget your mask, Walmart in East Syracuse and Wegmans in DeWitt have masks available for free.

At Target at the Fayetteville Towne Center, some employees are monitoring shoppers as they come through the doors.

For someone who is immunocompromised, Lori Williams of East Syracuse is cautious about how often she goes out in public during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s glad the mandate is back in place.

“I think it’s great. With the state of people not wanting to wear masks, I just always appreciate when people are wearing a mask.” lori williams, price chopper customer

Governor Hochul says local counties are responsible for enforcing this mandate.

As Governor, my top priority is to protect the health of New Yorkers and the health of our economy, and these temporary measures will help us get through the holiday season safely. I share everyone’s frustration that we have gotten to this point, especially with the vaccine at our disposal. I want to thank the millions of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. We are all in this together and if others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary. Governor Kathy Hochul, (D) New York

For more information on the requirements, click here to visit New York State’s FAQ website.