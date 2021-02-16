New York’s positive COVID-19 percentage rate continues to drop

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.71 percent, the lowest since November 28.

“The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families. New Yorkers should be commended for that,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, and while we have the operational capacity to do more, lack of supply remains the single limiting factor. So while we do the work of getting every eligible person the vaccine as quickly as humanly possible, we need to continue to be smart: wear masks, socially distance, avoid gatherings, and stay New York Tough.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 136,392
  • Total Positive – 6,753
  • Percent Positive – 4.95%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.71%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,620 (-3)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -1,255
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 560
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 1,271 (+1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 878 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 138,975 (+433)
  • Deaths – 107
  • Total Deaths – 37,328

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region2410.02%31%
Central New York1280.02%31%
Finger Lakes3010.03%40%
Long Island1,1100.04%32%
Mid-Hudson6970.03%43%
Mohawk Valley1390.03%33%
New York City3,4940.04%31%
North Country720.02%56%
Southern Tier1610.03%46%
Western New York2770.02%36%
Statewide6,6200.03%34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region235162 22%
Central New York262185 30%
Finger Lakes397250 36%
Long Island865669 21%
Mid-Hudson680408 38%
Mohawk Valley12797 27%
New York City2,5952,016 20%
North Country5730 43%
Southern Tier12671 40%
Western New York545328 39%
Statewide5,8894,216 26%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region2.50%2.34%2.27%
Central New York1.67%1.67%1.72%
Finger Lakes2.38%2.31%2.38%
Long Island4.77%4.62%4.58%
Mid-Hudson4.67%4.53%4.47%
Mohawk Valley2.21%2.23%2.00%
New York City4.53%4.47%4.39%
North Country3.96%3.98%3.97%
Southern Tier0.85%0.82%0.90%
Western New York3.62%3.25%3.31%
Statewide3.83%3.74%3.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx6.22%6.11%5.76%
Brooklyn4.80%4.53%4.38%
Manhattan2.85%2.70%2.59%
Queens4.82%4.64%4.55%
Staten Island4.71%4.44%4.35%

Of the 1,542,887 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,09057
Allegany2,7688
Broome13,80346
Cattaraugus4,18516
Cayuga5,1826
Chautauqua7,07113
Chemung6,30711
Chenango2,3281
Clinton3,25819
Columbia3,25117
Cortland3,0274
Delaware1,38514
Dutchess21,02481
Erie62,208209
Essex1,2497
Franklin1,8389
Fulton3,07215
Genesee4,2048
Greene2,5396
Hamilton2711
Herkimer4,46013
Jefferson4,49421
Lewis1,9498
Livingston3,3748
Madison3,7106
Monroe50,830133
Montgomery3,00214
Nassau140,686579
Niagara14,80347
NYC665,2633,700
Oneida19,21529
Onondaga31,58075
Ontario5,53318
Orange34,898169
Orleans2,3733
Oswego5,79812
Otsego2,19612
Putnam7,94332
Rensselaer8,62129
Rockland36,954177
Saratoga11,41536
Schenectady10,49321
Schoharie1,1254
Schuyler8451
Seneca1,5002
St. Lawrence5,03419
Steuben5,36813
Suffolk155,149526
Sullivan4,5069
Tioga2,6876
Tompkins3,3405
Ulster9,54143
Warren2,72010
Washington2,19023
Wayne4,3226
Westchester102,197381
Wyoming2,71212
Yates1,0013

Yesterday, 107 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,328. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx12
Broome1
Chemung1
Chenango2
Clinton1
Columbia1
Delaware1
Erie4
Kings19
Manhattan15
Monroe3
Nassau6
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Orange3
Otsego1
Queens16
Richmond1
Suffolk9
Ulster2
Westchester4

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected