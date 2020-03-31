NewsChannel 9 gets rare look inside Onondaga County’s emergency stockpile of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Under the careful watch of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies and surveillance cameras, boxes are filled with masks, gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer, ready to be used if a hospital’s supply suddenly runs out.

Those materials are organized by Onondaga County’s Department of Emergency Management and during the COVID-19 crisis, are stored in a warehouse-like room that NewsChannel 9 agreed not to disclose.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan and photojournalist Jack Estabrook were given rare access to that room, escorted by the Onondaga County Commissioner of Emergency Management.

The boxes seem to be worth their weight in gold and are filled with many supplies that shoppers used to pass by in the grocery store. The same supplies haven’t been stocked on shelves in months.

The Onondaga County Executive says his emergency management department is waiting on a $1 million order of medical supplies that include thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment: masks, gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer. Nowadays, it’s better known as PPE.

The county already has a decent supply of toilet paper, thanks to donations from Syracuse University, LeMoyne College and Onondaga Community College.

Rolls will be included in the daily meal deliveries sent to elderly people, who should be staying away from grocery stores, and essential workers, who are too busy to get to the grocery store.