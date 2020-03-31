(WSYR-TV) — The Superintendent of East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Donna DeSiato spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 31, 2020
- With Americans staying home to combat COVID-19 spread, oil prices plummet — endangering jobs
- Former Syracuse football coach Frank Maloney passes away
- NewsChannel 9 interviews East Syracuse Minoa Central School District superintendent
- Madison Co. reports 2nd coronavirus death
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App