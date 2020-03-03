NewsChannel 9 interviews Onondaga County Health Commissioner regarding coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In each community, it is up to the local health department to monitor possible cases of COVID-19 and coordinate between local hospitals and schools.
In Onondaga County, that is up to Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta.
Watch her full interview above.
