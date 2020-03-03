NewsChannel 9 interviews Onondaga County Health Commissioner regarding coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In each community, it is up to the local health department to monitor possible cases of COVID-19 and coordinate between local hospitals and schools.

In Onondaga County, that is up to Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta.

Watch her full interview above.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected